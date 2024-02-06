Watch live: Biden hosts Black History Month reception at White House

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Joe Biden hosts a Black History Month reception at the White House.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will hold a reception celebrating Black History Month in the East Room of the White House. Vice President Kamala Harris is also in attendance.

They host more than 500 Black community leaders, activists and business professionals at the White House.

“We are so excited to have them here to celebrate – not just Black History Month, but what the president has been able to do,” Jean-Pierre told Spectrum News.

Both the president and vice president will deliver remarks, where Mr Biden is expected to tout his progress in delivering for Black communities.