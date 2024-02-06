Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Biden hosts Black History Month reception at White House

Rhys Jones
Tuesday 06 February 2024 23:12
Comments
Close

Watch live as Joe Biden hosts a Black History Month reception at the White House.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will hold a reception celebrating Black History Month in the East Room of the White House. Vice President Kamala Harris is also in attendance.

They host more than 500 Black community leaders, activists and business professionals at the White House.

“We are so excited to have them here to celebrate – not just Black History Month, but what the president has been able to do,” Jean-Pierre told Spectrum News.

Both the president and vice president will deliver remarks, where Mr Biden is expected to tout his progress in delivering for Black communities.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in