Watch live: Biden announces executive action to curb migrant crossings

Lucy Leeson
Tuesday 04 June 2024 19:11
Watch live as President Joe Biden issues an order on Tuesday (4 June) that intends to shut down the US-Mexico border when the number of migrants crossing hits a certain level.

The executive order will allow the United States to close the southern border to asylum seekers, temporarily removing longtime protections.

Biden had previously hinted that he would take such executive actions after a bipartisan deal to restrict immigration in exchange for aid to Ukraine and Israel failed to pass the Senate earlier this year after Republicans came out against it, in response to Trump’s opposition.

The new order will take effect if more than 2,500 migrants cross in a single day - a number which has become commonplace in recent months - meaning that the action could be instituted immediately. It will be suspended if crossings drop below 1,500 people.

