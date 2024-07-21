Watch live view of the White House as Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Watch a live view of the White House as Joe Biden officially dropped out of 2024 presidential race on Sunday (21 July).

The US President withdrew from his re-election bid on Sunday afternoon, saying it is “in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down”.

In a letter posted to his social media account, he said it had been the greatest honour of his life to serve as president.

“And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling the duties as President for the remainder of my term”.