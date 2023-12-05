Watch Live: Bill Gates talks about climate and growth during Paris summit

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Bill Gates speaks at a UN summit on climate and growth in Paris, on Tuesday 5 December 2023.

The philanthropist is in conversation with French finance minister Bruno Le Maire. Mr Gates is an outspoken advocate of handling and avoiding serious climate change, even releasing a book called ‘How to Avoid Climate Disaster’

Paris made modern history in fighting climate change, holding Cop21 there in 2016, where the Paris Agreement, a legally binding international treaty on climate change, was adopted by 196 Parties.

The Paris Agreement is a hot topic at Cop28 currently ongoing in Dubai, UAE, as several parties aren’t on track in their attempts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.

Mr Gates is co-president of a charity with his wife Melinda, the ‘Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’, and is the second largest charity in the world.