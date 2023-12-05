Watch Live: Bill Gates talks about climate and growth during Paris summit
Watch live as Bill Gates speaks at a UN summit on climate and growth in Paris, on Tuesday 5 December 2023.
The philanthropist is in conversation with French finance minister Bruno Le Maire. Mr Gates is an outspoken advocate of handling and avoiding serious climate change, even releasing a book called ‘How to Avoid Climate Disaster’
Paris made modern history in fighting climate change, holding Cop21 there in 2016, where the Paris Agreement, a legally binding international treaty on climate change, was adopted by 196 Parties.
The Paris Agreement is a hot topic at Cop28 currently ongoing in Dubai, UAE, as several parties aren’t on track in their attempts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels.
Mr Gates is co-president of a charity with his wife Melinda, the ‘Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’, and is the second largest charity in the world.
