Watch live scenes from Bolivia after attempted coup to overthrow president Luis Arce
Watch live scenes from Bolivia on Thursday (27 June) after an attempted coup to overthrow president Luis Arce.
The South American country of 12 million people saw its democracy in peril as armed soldiers tried to take control of the presidential palace in the seat of government La Paz in a rapidly escalating scenario.
Armoured tanks allegedly led by rebel military leader Juan José Zúñiga rammed into the doors of presidential palace in La Paz as hundreds of armed troops were mobilised.
The standoff ended within three hours after General Zúñiga ordered the soldiers to withdraw. He said the military was tired of the infighting and he was seeking “to restore democracy” with his botched coup.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments