Small plane lands safely at Boston's Logan airport with just one wheel deployed

A small airplane landed safely at Logan International Airport in Boston on Tuesday afternoon despite having just one of its landing wheels deployed.

The Cape Air Cessna 402 had two passengers and one crew member. It had taken off from Logan and then returned, according to an official at Massport, which manages the airport, who said the plane “had a landing gear issue.”

There were no injuries. Video showed the plane coming into the airport with only one wheel down and landing, with one of its wings resting on the ground.

The plane was on its way to Bar Harbor, Maine, when the pilot was informed about an “anomaly” with the landing gear just after takeoff, according to Cape Air.

Cape Air said the pilot of Cape Air flight 1833 “performed the appropriate checklist and landed the aircraft back at Boston Logan Airport.” The plane landed at about 3:20 p.m.

There was no information immediately available about the cause of the landing gear issue.