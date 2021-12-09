Brazil to quarantine unvaccinated airline visitors

Brazil will require international travelers who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 to quarantine for five days in their city of destination after arriving by plane

Via AP news wire
Thursday 09 December 2021 18:08
Virus Outbreak Brazil
Virus Outbreak Brazil
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Brazil will require international travelers who aren't vaccinated against COVID-19 to quarantine for five days in their city of destination after arriving by plane.

The decision issued by the ministries of health, justice, infrastructure and the government's chief of staff was published in the nation’s official gazette on Thursday.

The administration of President Jair Bolsonaro who is unvaccinated himself, will start enforcing the measure on Saturday. 11. It is unclear how effectively Brazil can or will track those required to quarantine.

The head of the country’s health regulator, Antonio Barra Torres, told The Associated Press that the policy will “mean discouragement of anti-vaccine tourism to Brazil.”

The quarantine requirement “is a deterrent and educational measure,” Torres said by phone.

Recommended

Travelers coming to Brazil still need to submit a negative PCR test result before boarding in their country of origin and submit a declaration to the country’s health regulator.

Unvaccinated travelers will have to take a new COVID-19 test after the five-day quarantine period and must check in with a health agency center that will have their addresses.

Brazil’s government announced the quarantine requirement as worldwide concerns grow about omicron, a new and rapidly spreading variant of the coronavirus, though it is not yet clear if it is more dangerous than other variants.

More than 616,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, the country with second-most deaths from the disease. The pandemic has waned in recent months and the nation’s seven-day average is approaching 200 deaths a day.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in