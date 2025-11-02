Watch live: British Transport Police give statement after London-bound train knife attack
Watch live as British Transport Police give an update on the knife attack on a London-bound train which has left nine people seriously injured.
Armed police rushed to Huntingdon station in Cambridgeshire after reports of a man with a large knife stabbing passengers on a Doncaster to London LNER train on Saturday evening.
Two people have been arrested, with witnesses describing a man with a knife being taken down by a police Taser.
The attack is understood to have begun shortly after the train left Peterborough station, with Cambridgeshire police saying the first emergency calls were received at 7.39pm.
Witnesses described passengers hiding in toilets and train seats covered in blood, with some being “stamped on” as people attempted to flee the attack.
Police said late on Saturday there had not yet been any fatalities after the attack, and a tenth victim had been admitted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
