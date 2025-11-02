Huntingdon train stabbing latest: Two arrested after nine victims suffer life-threatening injuries
Counter-terror police have joined investigation into attack which started shortly after LNER train left Peterborough station
Nine people are in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a man armed with a large knife started stabbing people on a London-bound train in Cambridgeshire.
Armed police rushed to Huntingdon railway station to respond to the incident, which was initially classified as a major terror attack. Two people have been arrested, with witnesses describing a man with a knife being taken down by a police Taser.
Counter-terror police have joined the investigation into the attack, which is understood to have started shortly after the LNER train left Peterborough station. Cambridgeshire Constabulary said the first emergency calls were received at 7.39pm.
Witnesses described passengers hiding in the toilets to escape the rampage, with one person saying there was "blood everywhere" and people were getting "stamped" on as they tried to flee.
Police said late on Saturday that there were not yet any fatalities after the attack, and a tenth victim was also in hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer called the incident “deeply concerning” and thanked the emergency services.
Huntingdon station remains closed and all lines are blocked. The A1307 has also been closed on the approach to the town centre.
Police wearing forensic suits, with a police dog were seen at Huntingdon station
Analysis: Extraordinary response from train crew and police
The train involved in last night’s incident was the 6.25pm LNER departure from Doncaster in South Yorkshire to London King's Cross. It left on time and called at Retford, Newark, Grantham and Peterborough.
The service departed from Peterborough on time at 7.30pm. One more call was expected 28 minutes later at Stevenage with arrival in the capital at 8.23pm.
The train was planned to travel through Huntingdon at 125mph on a fast track that does not have access to a platform.
While the attack was happening, the LNER train driver and the rest of the crew, working with the signallers, were able to divert the train to the slow line and bring it to a halt at the first available station within 14 minutes of departure from Peterborough, with armed police waiting.
This was an extraordinarily swift and professional response. Had the train either stopped short of the station, with access and escape difficult or continued to Stevenage, the outcome would have been far worse.
LNER urges customers 'not to travel' on Sunday
In an update for travellers, LNER says a "Do Not Travel notice" was issued due to the "serious incident" on the 18.25 service from Doncaster to London King's Cross.
"We are asking customers not to travel on Sunday 2 November," the train line says its latest status update.
LNER said those who were unable to travel this weekend can use their existing tickets for trains on Monday or Tuesday without needing to amend or change them.
"Our teams are working hard to resume service following this incident and trains operating on Sunday 2 November may be subject to short-notice cancellation," it said.
LNER director 'deeply shocked' by train attack
David Horne, managing director of train operator London North Eastern Railway, said the company is "deeply shocked and saddened by this serious incident".
He said in a statement: "Our thoughts are very much with everyone involved.
"I would like to thank the emergency services for their quick and professional response and the care they have provided to those injured. Anyone with information who hasn't already spoken to police is urged to contact British Transport Police.
"The safety and wellbeing of everyone affected will remain our priority. We will continue to do everything we can to support our customers and colleagues during this difficult time."
Police stopped attacker with Taser, says witness
One witness said they thought they saw a man armed with a large knife being Tasered by police and then detained.
The witness, who gave his name as Gavin, told Sky News: "Essentially, as they got closer to him, started shouting, like, get down get down.
"He then was waving a knife, quite a large knife, and then they detained him.
"I think it was a Taser that got him down in the end."
British Transport Police (BTP) said two people have been arrested over the stabbings which happened on the 6.25pm train service from Doncaster to London King's Cross.
10 victims taken to hospital, nine with 'life-threatening' injuries
Police said late last night that there have so far been no fatalities from the attack on the train in Cambridgeshire.
Nine people suffered what police described as “life-threatening injuries” and a tenth person was also taken to hospital for non life-threatening injuries.
One witness told The Times there was "blood everywhere" and people were getting "stamped" on by others as they tried to flee.
Another, speaking to The Sun, described the attack as "like something from a film", adding: "It was a terrible scene, really violent."
