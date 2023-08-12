British woman falls to her death during mountain bike ride in Italy

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A British woman holidaying with her husband in Italy has died after being thrown from her bike as she descended a steep downhill trail.

The woman, 27, who has not yet been named, suffered fatal injuries after falling downhill while cycling on a path in the woods of the Brescia side of Lake Garda.

Despite wearing a helmet, the paramedics called to the scene by her husband were unable to save her.

A source told the Italian newspaper Il Giorno: “It’s a very steep trail and although the woman was wearing a helmet she was thrown quite violently and there was nothing that could be done.

“It’s not a tarmacked road, it’s a gravel track so it can be a bit tricky getting down there.”

An emergency helicopter was sent to the scene for the woman’s 27-year-old husband, who was in a state of shock after witnessing the fall.

After taking him to a nearby hospital, the helicopter was called back to the scene after it became clear the woman had passed away.

The accident took place on the shores of Navazzo di Gargnano in Northern Italy, a popular area to visit by Lake Garda.

The couple had recently finished a tour of the Dolomites and were due to fly home today from nearby Verona (12 August).

A spokesperson from the Italian police told MailOnline: “I can confirm that a 27-year-old British woman has died after an accident while cycling near Lake Garda.

“The circumstances are still being investigated and officers are preparing a report.

“The woman’s partner raised the alarm and he was taken to hospital but was not injured although very shocked.

“We are in the process of alerting the British authorities so next of kin can be informed.”