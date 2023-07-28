Lake Garda tourists could be fined €600 for playing football, singing or shouting

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Authorities in tourist hotspot Lake Garda area have introduced hefty fines in a bid to combat what they regard as anti-social behaviour.

The Italian lake near the northern city of Verona welcomes thousands of visitors every year, but unwelcome behaviour has led to official signs being errected warning against riding bikes, bringing pets, “smoking, skinny dipping, splashing bystanders, singing or shouting”, reports the New Zealand Herald.

Ball games are banned, as are any games “that involve running, throwing objects, pushing or pulling things or people”, with fines ranging from €100 (£85) to €600 (£514).

Other forbidden activities include skinny dipping, wild camping and barbecues, reports Forbes. Excessive parties are also banned between the towns of Malcesine and Peschiera del Garda; fines can be anywhere between €50 (£43) and €500 (£428).

There is a strict dress code on the shorefront between the two destinations, too; men cannot walk around shirtless and women must wear more than a swimsuit.

Other towns have introduced more specific measures. For example, in the town of Sirmione only residents are allowed to use cars and bikes in the centre, while in Limone tourists may face fines of up to €500 (£428) for hanging their laundry outside windows or on balconies and terraces.

The Herald reports that police have been quick to issue fines, and “there were over 100 fines levied against ‘youths’” last weekend. Local police commander Filippo Paoli said: “The beaches of Lake Garda must be places where all residents and tourists can enjoy the beauty of nature and enjoy rest and relaxation”.

The news follows moves from other European destinations designed to tackle the effects of overtourism.

The tourist region of Trentino Alto Adige announced new rules limiting the number of overnight guests in May 2023.

The minister for tourism, Arnold Schuler, told CNN that the region has “reached the limit” of how many visitors it can handle.

The tourism chief proposed the new restrictive measures to ensure the region’s areas of outstanding natural beauty such as the glacial Lago di Braies and the Alpine meadow Alpe di Siusi do not become overcrowded.