Princess Anne sustains minor injuries and concussion in an 'incident,' Buckingham Palace says

Buckingham Palace says Princess Anne has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate on Sunday

Via AP news wire
Monday 24 June 2024 12:38

Buckingham Palace says Princess Anne has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate on Sunday.

The 73-year-old sister of King Charles III has been hospitalized as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full recovery.

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery,’’ the palace said in statement on Monday.

It gave no other details.

Anne is one of the hardest working members of the royal family, having stepped in and taken more duties in light of Charles' cancer diagnosis.

