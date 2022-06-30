A 22-point plan by Grant Shapps to tackle air travel chaos is “disappointing” and short-sighted, a senior industry figure said on Thursday after deepening disruption at Heathrow.

The measures were announced by the transport secretary hours after Britain’s busiest airport announced yet more last-minute cancellations, while thousands more bags went undelivered to passengers because of a lack of staff.

“The 22 measures we’ve published today set out what we’re doing to support the industry.,” Mr Shapps said.