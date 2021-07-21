Aldi to donate over one million meals during school summer holidays

Aldi has vowed to donate more than one million meals to help those in need during the school summer holidays.

The supermarket giant has teamed up with charities, community groups and foodbanks to distribute the surplus food, with more than 700,000 meals going to causes that support children.

It come as part of Aldi’s commitment to donate 10 million meals across the country in 2021, in partnership with community giving platform Neighbourly.

Mary Dunn, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “We’re proud to be supporting so many incredible causes up and down the country, helping them to donate meals to those in need this summer.

“The school holidays can be a hard time for families, particularly when many are experiencing heightened financial hardship due to the pandemic, and this is why we are committed to doing what we can to donate more meals than ever before.”

Steve Butterworth, from Neighbourly, added: “The summer school holidays are always one of the busiest times for the nation’s charities and foodbanks, but this year we’re expecting things to be even busier.

“Aldi’s donations have never been more of a vital support to these organisations.”

Aldi stores across the country work with Neighbourly to partner with local charities, who can collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week.