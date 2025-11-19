How to save big during Amazon Business’s biggest sale of the year

It’s that time of the year again: Black Friday Week is right around the corner, and Amazon Business is ready, kicking off on November 20th. Black Friday Week is one of the biggest shopping events of the year and it’s the perfect opportunity for business owners to stock up on everyday essentials, as well as larger items like electronics and office furniture. Shoppers can expect incredible savings of up to 40 per cent off on thousands of items.

Here’s how you can maximise your savings during Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale event for businesses.

You’ll find thousands of products at unmissable prices

Amazon Business is your one-stop-shop this Black Friday Week for business owners, office managers and work-from-home supplies. Everything large and small will be on sale while supplies last. As your team begins planning for the year ahead, think beyond your business’ immediate needs. Find deals across top business categories, from coffee break supplies and cleaning products to industrial and safety buys, IT products and everyday office supplies. Deals will be available during Black Friday Week, so you can lock-in those extra savings.

Wondering what types of products will be on sale? Here are the kinds of deals to expect:

Technology and electronics

Industrial and safety products

Office supplies and equipment

Cleaning supplies

Break room essentials

Get ahead: Everyday essentials and business discounts

Jumpstart your savings with early access to deals on business essentials. From technology and office supplies to cleaning products and break room necessities, you'll discover deals on the items your business uses every day. And there’s more: unlock substantial savings for your business with Amazon Business's extensive selection of business-specific products with quantity discounts starting as low as 2 units designed for your company’s needs. Start saving today – secure the items you need to keep your business running smoothly while enjoying savings with business-exclusive pricing.

Start planning now

You know what your business needs, so why wait until Black Friday Week to start getting organised? You can create a Business List, or several, to keep tabs on the items you’re looking to purchase during Black Friday Week. Whether shopping online or via the Amazon Business app, go to ‘Lists’, select ‘Create a List’, and then name it. When you find a product on Amazon that you want, simply click “Add to list.” After that, choose the list you want to add it to. It’s that simple. You can also create a Reorder List for items you buy regularly, but not so frequently that they are on a subscription. When you purchase from a Reorder List, the item remains visible on the list so you can always find it again later.

Deals made easy: Sign in or sign up for free to shop

Sign in to your Business Account to access business benefits and special pricing.Don't have an Amazon Business account yet? Don't worry. Getting in on the savings has never been easier. All you'll need is to create a free account, if you don't have one already. To create a free account:

Go to business.amazon.co.uk or download and open the Amazon Business app on your device.

Click the "Create free account" button and fill in details such as your name, work email, and create a new password.

Click "Create your Amazon account" and then verify your new account via email or phone by entering the one-time password sent to you.

Voilà! Once Amazon verifies your business, you're ready to start shopping and saving.

You won’t want to miss the deals and savings, so visit business.amazon.co.uk today.