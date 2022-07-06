Amazon is being investigated by the UK's competition watchdog over concerns that its marketplace favours its own products, giving consumers a worse deal.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will look into whether Amazon is using its dominant position in online retail to give an unfair advantage to its own retail business or sellers that use its services.

Sarah Cardell, general counsel at the CMA, said: "Millions of people across the UK rely on Amazon's services for fast delivery of all types of products at the click of a button.

"This is an important area so it's right that we carefully investigate whether Amazon is using third-party data to give an unfair boost to its own retail business and whether it favours sellers who use its logistics and delivery services - both of which could weaken competition.

"Thousands of UK businesses use Amazon to sell their products and it is important they are able to operate in a competitive market. Any loss of competition is a loss to consumers and could lead to them paying more for products, being offered lower quality items or having less choice.