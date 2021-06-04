Would a delay to the 21 June unlocking derail the UK’s economic recovery?
Ministers are considering a two-week delay to the 21 June reopening. Would such a postponement merely constitute a minor economic blip? Or could it do more serious damage to the UK’s recovery hopes? Ben Chu investigates
Growing concerns about the spread of the Delta variant of Covid have reportedly prompted the government to consider delaying the full reopening date for the domestic economy.
The lifting of almost all remaining restrictions had been scheduled for 21 June but ministers are now apparently weighing up postponing the unlocking by two weeks to allow a further push on vaccinations.
The Financial Times has reported that the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, would be “relaxed” over such a delay.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies