The City was burned by Brexit, now Boris Johnson wants it to pay for net zero

Global Britain wants global investors’ money, and it isn’t mincing its words.

Summits, at which the government seeks to woo the world’s financial elite always need a number. The UK got one, £.9.7 billion – some was new, some had already been announced.

But there was a gap between the reality and rhetoric that went beyond grouping deals for a press release at Tuesday’s Global Investment Summit, held at the Science Museum in London. When the prime minister took to the stage, he asked for trillions, and he was getting billions.