Bristol’s forthcoming events venue has been officially named the Aviva Arena, which is set to host 20,000 spectators for indoor music, sport and other entertainment occasions.

Set to open in late 2028, it is estimated that more than 2,000 jobs will be created during construction, with a further 500 permanent roles required after opening.

The arena will be housed in one of three former Concorde hangars at Brabazon, with the wider complex, including the other two hangars, owned and run by YTL Live. Work to transform the Hangars and the surrounding area is ongoing, including housing projects and a forthcoming train station to serve the area.

At the Aviva Arena in particular, over 120 events are expected to be hosted each year, with the entertainment venue projected to contribute in excess of £1bn to the local economy over its first ten years of operation.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Aviva and YTL’s landmark sponsorship commitment is a powerful endorsement of the UK as a world-class place to build, to do business and to grow – exactly the kind of long-term investment this government is backing right across the country. It’s good news for people across the West of England, creating thousands of jobs and putting the region firmly on the global map for live entertainment.”

Andrew Billingham, CEO of YTL Live, said the arena is set to be “one of the most exciting and sustainable live entertainment venues anywhere in the world.”

“Aviva Arena will put Bristol firmly on the global touring map, delivering unforgettable experiences for fans and artists alike while creating lasting benefits for the city and the wider region,” he added.

The naming event included a performance from artist Tom Grennan, and an appearance from Sir Francis Yeoh, the executive chair of YTL Corporation, a multibillion dollar corporation which owns energy, construction and hotel businesses across the globe. Mr Yeo added that YTL would be investing £4bn in the UK over a five-year period. “We love the UK and are pleased to be its largest Malaysian investor,” he added.

Dame Amanda Blanc, Group chief executive of Aviva, said: “Bristol is an important city for Aviva, and we are proud to back this new world-class arena which will have such a positive community impact. Aviva Arena will further strengthen Bristol’s position as one of Europe’s great creative cities and become a landmark destination for the South West of England.

open image in gallery Mayor Helen Godwin, Dame Amanda Blanc Chairman of Aviva, Sir Francis Yeoh ( Aviva/YTL )

“Together with the Aviva Stadium in Dublin and Aviva Studios in Manchester, Aviva now supports three iconic venues which host the very best in sport, music and the arts, delivering lasting economic and social value.

“And just as importantly, the arena will become a platform for local talent to grow, thrive, and shine. We are already exploring ways to support emerging artists who are building their audience and fanbases. Our aim is clear: to ensure that Aviva Arena contributes positively and sustainably to the entire live-music landscape, from emerging talent to headline artists.”