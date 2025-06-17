Inside the anger at Avon as furious reps walk away over drastic commission cuts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Avon is facing growing anger from its legion of sellers after cutting commission rates in a move that some workers say has wiped out more than two-thirds of their income.

Changes to pay structures, which affect thousands of representatives across the UK, have been introduced alongside shifting targets and reduced incentives – leaving many reps feeling misled, and prompting some to walk away from the company altogether.

The cosmetics and homeware brand, known for its historic door-to-door model, has long relied on a network of independent business owner representatives to sell products across the UK. But many of those reps, who are not direct employees of Avon with contracts, now say they’re being forced to leave, unable to make the numbers work.

The Independent has seen internal company emails that appear to downplay the impact of the changes. One message claimed earnings in a particular category would fall by “2 to 3 per cent” – but in fact this referred to a drop of up to three percentage points, which in some cases equates to a real-terms loss of 33 per cent.

As one specific example, team leaders previously earned between 7.5 and 9 per cent commission from the sales of those in their team. That has now been cut to between 5 and 6.5 per cent. Coordinators saw similar reductions, with earnings in some cases dropping by as much as 40 per cent.

Commissions slashed

One of the most contentious changes relates to Avon’s fashion and home category, which accounts for around 15 per cent of its UK sales. Commissions in this area have been capped at 10 per cent, down from a previous maximum of 32 per cent – a cut of more than two-thirds (68.75 per cent) for top-tier earners. The company said the change was due to “continued rising manufacturing and supply costs”.

Elsewhere, most sellers are estimated to earn between 20 and 25 per cent commission for product sales, with the starting rate at 10 per cent.

But it’s not just commission rates that have shifted. Sellers say the entire earnings structure is becoming harder to navigate, particularly under the company’s multi-level marketing (MLM) model, which rewards both direct sales and team recruitment.

More sellers, less money

Under Avon’s tiered system – from bronze to VIP – reps can move up the ranks based on performance and monthly sales. Some also earn a cut of sales from those they recruit, up to three levels down. There are further bonuses available for “leaders”, though these depend on hitting personal sales targets and maintaining a team of at least five active sellers.

One estimate shared with this publication suggests that, under the new structure, a silver-tier leader would need to recruit around 60 new reps just to match their income from the previous year.

Several Avon workers, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they felt left in the dark about changes, with little clear communication from management and frequent shifts in expectations. Some said they had built teams and invested time training others, only to watch their earnings shrink.

One added that sellers are now forced to choose between working significantly more to earn what they once were – or walking away altogether.

That loss, in turn, affects the income of those who recruited them, compounding the pressure across the network.

Hidden costs and unpaid roles

New starters must sell at least £100 worth of goods in their first quarter to qualify for commission. The Independent has heard reports of both new and returning workers being denied payments, sometimes without explanation.

Meanwhile, some reps say they’ve been asked to take on roles as “training ambassadors” – coaching new recruits, at times without realising the work is unpaid.

Avon’s public messaging also appears inconsistent. On its website, the company promises prospective reps: “If you sell £400 a month, you’ll earn about £100.” But a disclaimer further down the page warns: “It is illegal to promote or participate in a trading scheme to persuade anyone to make a payment by promising benefits from getting others to join… Do not be misled that high earnings are easily achieved.” The note adds that earnings are based on 2023 actuals and depend on “criteria achievement”.

Avon’s head office in Montreal, Canada ( Getty/iStock )

On social media, dissatisfaction is spilling out. One Facebook group for reps is reportedly moderated by Avon, with sellers claiming that posts critical of the company are blocked. A separate, public group paints a starker picture, with posts ranging from deflated to furious.

One seller described the latest cuts as “another kick in the teeth”, having already stepped down from a senior role. Another said their team had halved over the past year despite regular recruitment. Multiple posters cited shrinking pay, burnout and a decision to walk away altogether.

Others detailed the cumulative impact of smaller changes. One source said that over just six months, Avon had removed rewards, raised brochure prices, increased minimum spend thresholds for free delivery, hiked the handling fee, changed the returns credit process, and cut commissions – all without adequate support. That seller has since left the business.

Alongside earnings cuts, some sellers say they were hit with unexpected bills due to technical issues over the new year period. One rep has said they had already paid for goods Avon was attempting to bill for and said the matter was in the hands of their solicitor. Avon denied there were any current legal challenges or active cases of this kind against the company.

Avon, which was bought by Brazilian parent company Natura in 2019 for around £1.6bn, said: “Avon has a proud 138-year history of providing flexible earning opportunities to all.

“We have recently changed our commission structure for sales leaders to better reward those who are proactively growing their independent Avon businesses. Representatives are paid commission on the volume of product sales and are rewarded fairly and transparently.”