Bulb has been placed into special administration, as the crisis engulfing UK energy suppliers deepened on Monday.

The company is by far the largest supplier to go bust this year amid soaring wholesale energy prices. Bulb will continue to supply its 1.7 million customers while the special administrators work out longer-term plans, which could include a rescue, sale or the transfer of customers to other suppliers.

Customers’ credit balances will be protected, Bulb said.

Bulb’s collapse came after talks between government, energy regulator Ofgem and potential buyers failed to reach a deal. It takes the total number of customers whose energy supplier has collapsed to around 4 million.

A Bulb spokesperson said: "We've decided to support Bulb being placed into special administration, which means it will continue to operate with no interruption of service or supply to members.

"If you're a Bulb member, please don't worry as your energy supply is secure and all credit balances are protected."

Bulb's parent company, Simple Energy, will also enter administration while its international businesses in France, Spain and the US will continue trading.

Bulb will be the first company to test Ofgem's special administration regime. Customers of smaller suppliers who have gone out of business have been switched over to rival companies. Prior to Monday, Avro Energy was the largest to collapse, with 580,000 customers.

Bulb is thought to be too large for the “supplier of last resort” process so a special administrator will be appointed to run the company until a resolution can be found.

Unlike a normal insolvency process, which aims to maximise returns for creditors, the special administrator of an energy supplier must also consider the interests of customers.

Justina Miltienyte, energy policy expert at Uswitch, said Bulb’s collapse signalled a “tipping point of the UK energy crisis”.

“Unlike some of the smaller suppliers who recently ceased to trade, Bulb operated with a strong business model combined with a competitive offering for consumers,” Ms Miltienyte said.

“Ultimately this demise wasn’t caused by a badly run business model. Instead, Bulb was choked off by the way the government decided to structure the current energy market with the price cap.”

Asked about Bulb’s difficulties, prime minister Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson said Ofgem was “carefully” monitoring the impact of high energy prices.

“We’ve put in place the powers and robust processes to ensure customers don’t experience any disruption to energy supply, and that costs are minimised if a supplier does exit the market,” he said.

“As the public would expect, we have looked at the system, given some of the challenges and speculation that’s been reported about the impact it’s having even on large suppliers.”

Wholesale gas prices soared to a record high last month as demand rose sharply. While wholesale prices have since fallen back they remain above their pre-pandemic level.

Suppliers have been prevented from passing on the cost in full to customers because the energy price cap sets a maximum they can charge on their standard variable tariffs.