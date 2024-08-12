The Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence Awards , the UK’s top business event, is gearing up to bring the whole business community together for a grand celebration of perseverance, creativity and innovation in today’s fast-paced world. This prestigious event will highlight exceptional achievements, recognising the innovators and leaders who are transforming success and charting new courses.

Covering all levels of business from entrepreneurs and SMEs to FTSE 100 giants, the awards showcase the success and resilience of British businesses. After a thorough search across the country, the team are excited to reveal this year’s finalists who represent the best of the best in British business. Some of the standout nominees for this year’s awards include:

Cleanology for The Scale Up Business of the Year Award

Kaizen Ticketing for The Business Enabler of the Year Award

Octopus Energy for The Customer Loyalty Award

Notpla for The Innovation Award

Belu for The Business Purpose Before Profit Award

JustPark for The Entrepreneur of the Year Award

The Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence Awards is the leading awards programme for businesses of every size. It features a year-long series of networking events and a rigorous judging process, all culminating in a grand awards ceremony on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at the Grosvenor House Hotel, London.

Awards Director Sarah Austin commented: “We are thrilled to announce the finalists for the Lloyds Bank British Business Excellence Awards. This year’s contenders exemplify the very best of British entrepreneurship, demonstrating extraordinary resilience, innovation and leadership.

“Each finalist has not only navigated significant challenges but has also excelled, setting new standards within their industries. The dedication and creativity displayed by these businesses are truly inspiring and reflect the dynamic spirit of the UK’s business community.

“We’re eager to celebrate these remarkable individuals and their outstanding businesses, giving them the recognition they thoroughly deserve.”

As the leading business awards in the UK, the Lloyds British Business Excellence Awards showcase remarkable companies and major industry players, acknowledging their originality and resilience across a range of sectors. The complete list of finalists can be viewed here