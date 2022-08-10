Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Advancing today’s therapies to enable healthier lives

THE ARTICLES ON THESE PAGES ARE PRODUCED BY BUSINESS REPORTER, WHICH TAKES SOLE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS

Provided by
Wednesday 10 August 2022 16:56
(Courtesy of Arecor)

Arecor is a Business Reporter client.

Through the enhancement of existing therapeutic products, Arecor is transforming patient care and bringing innovative medicines to market

With its scientific heritage in Cambridge, Arecor is delivering on its ambition to become a significant UK-based international biopharmaceutical company, using its world-class expertise to deliver transformative medicines to benefit patients and healthcare systems.

Arecor’s vision is to transform patient care. Through its innovative technology platform, Arestat™, it is developing an internal portfolio of superior proprietary products for diabetes and other chronic indications. It has also partnered with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced formulations of products. These partnerships validate the strength and need of the technology and bring near-term revenue and significant potential from existing and future licensing. This approach enables both Arecor and its partners to develop differentiated patent-protected medicines with a therapeutic profile that can bring significant benefits to patients as well as generate a commercial competitive advantage.

Arecor has proven expertise in reformulating existing medicines to develop superior therapies with enhanced properties that would otherwise be unachievable, ranging from a better shelf-life to greater patient convenience or a superior therapeutic profile. The technology has a broad reach and can be applied across a range of products, notably antibodies, peptides, biologics and vaccines.

Arecor’s proprietary pipeline of enhanced medicines is led by two clinical-stage ultra-rapid acting and concentrated insulin product candidates for the treatment of diabetes. Both have shown best-in-class profiles compared with gold standard insulins available today and are designed to help people with diabetes to better manage their blood glucose, reduce disease burden and improve their quality of life. Their enhanced profiles can enable the next generation of miniaturised insulin pump devices and may also facilitate a fully closed-loop artificial pancreas, a transformational treatment option for people with diabetes.

Diabetes is a major health crisis and has reached pandemic levels, with approximately 537 million people living with diabetes worldwide and more than 50 million requiring insulin daily. In the UK alone, 4.9 million people have diabetes, and this is predicted to reach 5.5 million by 2030. Improving treatment options has never been more critical.

Alongside diabetes, Arecor is also focused on developing a portfolio of potential ready-to-use injectable medicines that can be readily administered within the hospital setting by health care professionals, particularly during the treatment of serious infections, cancer and emergency care. Ready-to-use medicines are becoming increasingly important to enable fast, safe and effective treatment of patients.

To learn more about Arecor’s pipeline and the work it does with partners, visit arecor.com.

Originally published on Business Reporter

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in