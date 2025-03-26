AI customer service is not just about AI

Sendbird is a Business Reporter client

AI is the next big thing in customer service. At least, that’s what everyone says. And they’re not wrong. Businesses are ditching clunky old chatbots in favor of smarter AI agents, promising faster responses, lower costs and a customer experience so seamless it practically glows.

But here’s the thing: AI alone won’t get you there. The real game-changer isn’t just intelligence, it’s execution. Where AI lives, how it engages customers and whether it actually works at scale all make the difference between a smooth, automated future and yet another frustrating digital dead-end.

Why AI needs the right channels

Most businesses default to SMS and email because, well, that’s what they’ve always done. But these channels are transactional, built for one-off updates rather than dynamic conversations. An AI agent firing off texts feels about as modern as a fax machine.

Instead, in-app messaging unlocks real AI potential – interactive, visual and tailored to customer needs. Imagine an AI guiding a user through a support issue with buttons, images and contextual prompts instead of dumping walls of text. It’s the difference between a helpful concierge and a robot reading from a script.

Infrastructure: the overlooked AI bottleneck

The smartest AI in the world is useless if it lags, crashes or gets overwhelmed. For AI conversations to feel natural, they need to be lightning-fast – sub-100ms fast. And they need to handle millions of users at once, not just a handful of test cases.

The best AI platforms don’t just offer smart responses; they integrate seamlessly with CRMs, helpdesks and messaging apps, ensuring that AI fits into existing workflows rather than creating new headaches. AI agents that don’t just chat but actually get things done.

Scaling AI without breaking the rules

AI may be the future, but regulation isn’t going anywhere. Data privacy, compliance and security remain non-negotiable, especially in industries where a misstep can lead to lawsuits rather than just lost customers. Businesses need AI that meets GDPR, SOC II and HIPAA standards, not just AI that sounds clever in a demo.

And beyond compliance, monitoring is key. AI’s effectiveness depends on constant refinement, which means businesses need clear insights into how AI is performing, where it’s falling short and how to improve it.

AI is the start, not the solution

AI customer service isn’t just about picking the right bot. The real investment is in everything that surrounds it: the channels, the infrastructure, the compliance and the operational strategy. Those who get it right won’t just keep up with the competition – they’ll set the standard for what customer service should be.