How your business can spot, manage and mitigate AI-driven phishing attacks

Vodafone is a Business Reporter client

With technology advancing at breakneck speed, businesses face new cyber-threats, as Steve Knibbs, Head of Vodafone Business Security Enhanced, explains.

The rise of sophisticated AI-driven phishing attacks has introduced a new level of threat to businesses across all sectors.

These attacks use machine learning, natural language processing and generative AI to create convincing phishing scams that are far more sophisticated, hyper-personalised, scalable and, in some cases, near impossible to detect by even the most tech-savvy professionals.

To raise greater awareness of the issue, Vodafone Business has launched Proactive Security – Phishing of the Future. The new campaign aims to educate businesses on the threat of AI-driven phishing attacks as well as the strategies they can employ to help identify, manage and mitigate them.

We also spoke to 4,000 business leaders and employees across the UK to find out how prepared they were to manage these rising incidents and found:

94 per cent of UK businesses did not feel adequately prepared to manage AI-driven phishing attacks.

78 per cent of business leaders were “confident” their employees could successfully identify a sophisticated AI-driven phishing attack – however, two thirds failed to do so.

80 per cent of businesses agreed that cyber-security training would be helpful for their employees in mitigating AI-driven cyber-threats. However, only 64 per cent had provided any kind of cyber-security training in the past two years.

Having worked in cyber-security for roughly 20 years, these results are not surprising to me. As a result, I continuously stress the need for businesses of all sizes to adopt a proactive, multi-layered approach to their cyber-security, which combines technical safeguards with employee education and AI-driven solutions of their own.

So, what can your business be doing to stay ahead of the curve and remain protected online?

Business Reporter: Vodafone AI

What makes AI phishing so dangerous?

Thanks to AI, malicious actors are now able to easily craft emails, messages and even phone calls that feel incredibly real. And, worst of all, these attacks are no longer generic – they’re highly targeted and incredibly sneaky.

That’s because AI-driven phishing schemes often use data from social media profiles, business networks and even internal communications to craft messages that appear completely legitimate, such as:

Spot-on impersonations. AI can mimic communication styles, making it hard to tell if that email from your boss is real or fake.

AI can mimic communication styles, making it hard to tell if that email from your boss is real or fake. Deepfake calls. Imagine receiving a voicemail from a client or your CEO, only to find out it was an AI-generated deepfake trying to scam you.

While that may sound sufficiently scary, it’s not only large companies being targeted. Small businesses are just as likely to fall victim because they often don’t have large IT departments or the latest security tools.

How to spot AI-driven phishing attempts

While these attacks are often more sophisticated, there are still a few things you can look out for:

Odd requests. AI phishing often relies on creating a sense of urgency to get you to act quickly. So, if an email or message is asking for something unusual, such as urgent money transfers or confidential info – always pause for a moment and think.

AI phishing often relies on creating a sense of urgency to get you to act quickly. So, if an email or message is asking for something unusual, such as urgent money transfers or confidential info – always pause for a moment and think. Tiny details. Pay close attention to small things such as email addresses or wording that’s slightly off. AI can be super-accurate, but mistakes still happen.

Pay close attention to small things such as email addresses or wording that’s slightly off. AI can be super-accurate, but mistakes still happen. Does it feel off? If something feels impersonal or just doesn’t sound like the person who supposedly sent it, trust your gut. AI-generated messages may often miss those subtle human touches.

Make sure your team knows what to look for

Regularly training employees on how to spot phishing attempts – especially AI-driven ones – is critical. This should include the following:

Simulated phishing attacks. Test your employees with fake phishing emails to see how they respond. It’s a great way to build up their defences without any real risk.

Test your employees with fake phishing emails to see how they respond. It’s a great way to build up their defences without any real risk. Keep your team updated: Cyber-criminals are always evolving, so make sure your team knows about the latest phishing trends.

Cyber-criminals are always evolving, so make sure your team knows about the latest phishing trends. Encouraging a “double-check” culture. Foster a work environment where employees feel comfortable double-checking unusual requests, even if they come from senior leadership.

Strengthen your tech defences

Just as attackers are using AI to strengthen their strategies, so too can businesses bolster their own defences. Here are a few technical measures you can implement to help you fight back:

AI-driven detection tools. As phishing attacks evolve, so too must the tools used to detect them. Invest in AI-driven security software that can identify anomalies in emails and flag suspicious communications.

As phishing attacks evolve, so too must the tools used to detect them. Invest in AI-driven security software that can identify anomalies in emails and flag suspicious communications. Multi-factor authentication (MFA). Requiring two or more methods of verification can prevent unauthorised access, even if login credentials are stolen in a phishing attempt.

Requiring two or more methods of verification can prevent unauthorised access, even if login credentials are stolen in a phishing attempt. Email security filters. Keep your email filtering systems up to date. They’re your first line of defence in catching phishing attempts before they even reach your employees. They can be configured to catch not just spam, but subtle phishing attempts as well.

Have a response plan in place

Even with the best defences in place, there’s always a chance that something could slip through. That’s why it’s crucial to have a response plan ready to go.

Empower your incident response team. If a phishing attack does happen, make sure your IT team have resilient protocols in place to contain the situation.

If a phishing attack does happen, make sure your IT team have resilient protocols in place to contain the situation. Implement a clear reporting process. Make it easy for employees to report phishing attempts or potential security incidents, with clear instructions on what to do if they suffer a breach.

Make it easy for employees to report phishing attempts or potential security incidents, with clear instructions on what to do if they suffer a breach. Conduct post-incident reviews. After any attack, review what went wrong and how to prevent it in the future. Constant improvement is the key to staying ahead.

Instead of fearing AI-driven phishing, use it as an opportunity to strengthen your cyber-security defences and create a more secure environment for your business. Through a mix of employee education, advanced technology and a strong security culture, you can keep your business protected from more advanced AI-driven cyber-security threats.

Remember, cyber-criminals are counting on us to make mistakes but, with a little preparation, we can outsmart them and keep data safe. The key is to remain vigilant, stay informed and never assume that you’re too big, too small or too smart to fall victim.