Empowering professional growth: AI’s place in talent transformation

Artificial intelligence (AI) has prompted a seismic shift in how we learn, grow and excel in our careers. It has become the de facto poster child for technical skills development, propelling IT professionals to brush up on topics such as prompt engineering and programming languages.

But professional growth is not really about keeping abreast of the newest technologies – although that is certainly part of it. Today, professional growth is about how employers are enabling their employees to develop the skills and competencies that matter to them so they can carve a place for themselves in the dynamic future of work. It’s about unlocking human potential.

The challenge: keeping up with rapid change

We know the modern workplace is evolving at an unprecedented rate. By 2030, most jobs will require skills that are currently unknown . The rapid obsolescence of skills, particularly technical ones, poses a significant challenge for both organisations and employees.

Traditional training methods are no longer sufficient to keep pace with these changes, leading to a pressing need for innovative solutions. This is where AI comes in. AI is revolutionising professional development by making learning more personalised, engaging and effective.

Unlike traditional one-size-fits-all training programs, AI-driven platforms analyse individual learning needs, preferences and career goals to create tailored learning paths. This ensures employees receive relevant and impactful training that aligns with both their aspirations and the demands of their roles.

Consider a marketing professional with a keen interest in data analytics. In a conventional training environment, this person might be required to complete generic marketing courses, leaving their passion for analytics untapped. However, with AI, they can receive personalised course recommendations that align with their interests and career goals, enabling them to develop the skills they truly value. This not only enhances their engagement but also maximises their potential contribution to the organisation.

AI-powered learning platforms provide real-time feedback, enabling employees to track their progress and adjust their learning paths as needed. This dynamic approach ensures that learning is always relevant and up to date, helping employees stay ahead in their fields. For instance, a project manager might receive instant feedback on their performance in leadership courses, allowing them to refine their skills and apply them effectively in their role.

When employees have the autonomy to choose their learning paths, their engagement and motivation soar. Personalised learning content is more relevant and meaningful, making it easier for employees to see the value in their development efforts. This approach also offers greater flexibility, allowing employees to learn at their own pace and on their own terms. The result is a more dynamic and adaptable workforce, with higher job satisfaction and retention rates.

With more companies investing in AI solutions than ever, leaders are looking to capitalise on this massive opportunity. But doing so requires more than just AI technology; it requires a workforce adeptly skilled in using AI to simplify their everyday work.

In fact, AI has the potential to democratise access to professional development, bridging skill gaps and promoting inclusivity. By offering personalised learning experiences that cater to diverse needs, AI-driven platforms ensure that all employees have the opportunity to grow and succeed. Companies such as Microsoft are leveraging AI to provide tailored learning recommendations, ensuring everyone, regardless of their background, has access to the resources they need to thrive.

Microsoft recommends boosting AI learning in organisations by offering rewards such as badges or certifications to motivate continued engagement. Some organisations hold competitions to reward the highest – or most improved – daily usage of Copilot, Microsoft’s AI-powered learning tool. After employees complete foundational training, you should encourage them to continue experimenting with AI in their role, share what they’ve learned with team members and regularly revisit training materials as AI continues to evolve.

The role of human expertise

While AI-driven learning offers numerous benefits, the role of human expertise remains crucial. Instructors provide context, mentorship and real-world insights that AI alone cannot. A blended learning model that combines online training with instructor-led training ensures a well-rounded and comprehensive learning experience. For example, employees might participate in an AI-recommended online course and then attend a workshop led by an industry expert, enhancing their overall learning journey.

The speed in AI innovation makes it challenging to stay on top of the latest developments. Employees are eager for opportunities to experiment with AI tools, integrate them into their daily roles and find inspiration to move to more advanced applications. By prioritising upskilling programs that make AI relevant and approachable, organisations can foster a much-needed culture of experimentation with AI in both personal and professional contexts.

For example, Copilot provides employees with personalised learning recommendations based on their skills, career goals and learning preferences. Microsoft Copilot adoption can enhance productivity and streamline workflows across your organisation. As a manager or training lead, your role is crucial in guiding your team through the initial stages of using Copilot.

Not sure how to use Copilot? No problem

Before you begin training your team, it is essential to have a fundamental understanding of what Copilot is and how it can benefit your organisation. Copilot is an AI-powered assistant designed to help users with various tasks, including drafting emails, generating reports and providing data insights.

Above all, don’t forget to celebrate achievements! As your team becomes more proficient with Copilot, take the time to acknowledge and celebrate their milestones. Recognising their efforts not only motivates continued growth but also reinforces the value of Copilot in driving efficiency and success in your organisation.