Arc XP is a Business Reporter client.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is here, transforming how content is created, managed and consumed. What appeared seemingly overnight, quickly became the fastest-growing technology in history. Today, only a year and a half after its launch, ChatGPT has accumulated over 180 million users, solidifying its status as a cornerstone of modern communication and innovation.

For years, news organisations have striven to catch up with a digital-first world. Now, that world is transitioning to an AI-first mentality. This transition presents an unprecedented opportunity for publishers to lead as early adopters and pioneers in a landscape that is poised to revolutionise traditional business models.

AI-driven enhancements in content management

Digital innovation waits for no one, and the publishers who recognise the urgency of adapting now will position themselves as industry leaders, ready to seize the opportunities AI presents. Publishers who have embraced AI and integrated it into their content creation and distribution strategies are already witnessing remarkable impacts.

Amid AI’s remarkable power, one fundamental principle remains: it is not here to supersede human creativity but to amplify it. The true potential of AI lies not in replacing humans but in augmenting their capabilities , enabling content creators to work more freely and intelligently.

By leveraging AI-driven capabilities within a content management system (CMS) or integrating AI into the tech stack, publishers can reap the benefits of AI in a controlled and ethical way. With the right tools and strategies in place, AI becomes a valuable ally in streamlining workflows, enhancing content quality and, ultimately, driving greater audience engagement.

Here are some of the AI capabilities publishers are already using in their tech stack to drive transformative change within their organisation:

Story summarisation: AI-powered story summarisation tools enable publishers to distil lengthy articles or reports into concise summaries, providing readers with quick insights into the key points of a story. This feature not only improves user experience but also saves time for both content creators and consumers.

AI-powered story summarisation tools enable publishers to distil lengthy articles or reports into concise summaries, providing readers with quick insights into the key points of a story. This feature not only improves user experience but also saves time for both content creators and consumers. Recommend tags: AI algorithms can analyse content and recommend relevant tags or keywords, optimising search engine visibility and categorisation within your CMS. By automating the tagging process, publishers can ensure consistency and accuracy across their content library.

AI algorithms can analyse content and recommend relevant tags or keywords, optimising search engine visibility and categorisation within your CMS. By automating the tagging process, publishers can ensure consistency and accuracy across their content library. Headline generation: Crafting compelling headlines is crucial for capturing audience attention and driving engagement. AI-powered headline-generation tools leverage natural language processing techniques to generate captivating headlines that will resonate with your target audience.

Crafting compelling headlines is crucial for capturing audience attention and driving engagement. AI-powered headline-generation tools leverage natural language processing techniques to generate captivating headlines that will resonate with your target audience. Key takeaway generation: Providing readers with key takeaways or summaries at the outset of an article enhances readability and comprehension. AI-driven summarisation tools extract essential information from articles, offering readers a quick overview before delving into the details.

Providing readers with key takeaways or summaries at the outset of an article enhances readability and comprehension. AI-driven summarisation tools extract essential information from articles, offering readers a quick overview before delving into the details. Open prompting: An open prompt feature empowers content creators to interact with AI assistants within the CMS, facilitating tasks such as grammar checks, spell checks and content refinement. This intuitive interface enhances productivity and enables seamless collaboration between humans and AI.

An open prompt feature empowers content creators to interact with AI assistants within the CMS, facilitating tasks such as grammar checks, spell checks and content refinement. This intuitive interface enhances productivity and enables seamless collaboration between humans and AI. Translation: AI-driven translation capabilities streamline the localisation process, enabling publishers to translate content into multiple languages with speed and accuracy. By integrating AI-powered translation tools, publishers can expand their global reach and cater to diverse audiences.

The cutting edge: fine-tuning and story recommendations

Fine-tuning capabilities are emerging as a pivotal tool for publishers integrating AI into their workflows. This involves refining pre-trained language models (LLMs) on specific datasets to enhance performance on targeted tasks.

Custom prompts and settings ensure precise control over the AI’s behaviour to align outputs with publisher preferences. For example, adjusting the temperature parameter can tailor content prompts to match preferred style or tone. Based on past instances, fine-tuning enables models to recommend tags for news articles that align with publisher preferences, enhancing performance and ensuring outputs are aligned with objectives.

In addition to fine-tuning integration, another cutting-edge capability that is transforming content management is story recommendations. This feature harnesses a database that essentially functions as an internal search engine.

By leveraging this functionality, publishers can uncover relationships within their content database, facilitating recommendations for related stories, photos and videos. As authors compose a story, the system can suggest relevant links to other articles based on similarity, enriching the narrative and guiding readers to further explore related topics. Similarly, the feature can recommend suitable photos and videos to complement the story, drawing from an extensive media library. This capability streamlines content creation and ensures each piece of content is enriched with relevant multimedia elements, maximising its impact and appeal to audiences.

Real results: Metro World News’s AI-driven transformation

For publishers integrating Generative AI into their content management processes, the impact has been profound and immediate. Metro World News , a South American media organisation and Arc XP customer, streamlined its content translation by integrating Generative AI into Arc XP’s Content CMS.

This transformed the workflow , allowing journalists to produce accurate translations with a click. Even with human review, translation times dropped from 20 to 40 minutes to just five minutes. Additionally, Metro uses AI to tailor content to match its audiences, ensuring that translations and other generated content align perfectly with regional preferences and nuances.

Since implementation, Metro World News has experienced an 85 per cent reduction in the time required to translate content from Spanish to Portuguese and distribute it across its platforms. This dramatic improvement in workflow efficiency has led to a remarkable 35 per cent increase in content production for Metro World News’s Brazilian sites within the first month alone.

However, the impact has extended far beyond the newsroom. Metro World News also witnessed significant growth in its audience analytics as a direct result of leveraging AI – in particular, a remarkable 31 per cent surge in new users, accompanied by a substantial 38 per cent increase in page views. Additionally, the average session duration saw an uptick of 10 per cent.

Beyond the newsroom: Metro World News also witnessed significant growth in its audience analytics ( Metro World News )

The next industrial revolution in content management

It’s clear generative AI isn’t just any other technology to add into your tech stack. It’s a new era of business – an industrial revolution – that rivals other revolutionary innovations such as the internet and the calculator. For publishers, the time to act is now. Delaying adoption means risking falling behind in an increasingly AI-driven landscape. The future of content management is here, and proactive engagement with AI is essential for staying ahead.