T-Pro is a Business Reporter client

NHS organisations are seeing significant admin benefits when using T-Pro’s speech and natural language processing technology and robotic process automation.

An increasing number of NHS organisations have selected T-Pro as a preferred supplier to support their digital transformation initiatives. This technology will help clinicians document patient care, communicate better and reduce the significant burden of documentation.

This year, trusts including The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, Kent & Medway NHS and Social Care Partnership Trust, Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trusts, Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust and Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust have all implemented the market-leading speech technology platform T-Pro.

✕ Business Reporter: How AI speech technology is helping NHS organisations stay on top of documentation (1)

With clinicians spending more than 50 per cent of their time on administrative tasks, T-Pro provides flexible cloud-based digital solutions that are handing back more time to care. Technology such as speech recognition, natural language understanding and workflow automation tools are deployed as part of a flexible platform, meaning each workflow is tailored for the individual user.

With the help of speech recognition solutions, clinicians can streamline and automate their tasks and workflows, becoming more efficient and productive. But providing clinicians with the right tools doesn’t just improve their efficiency and wellbeing, it also allows them to have better interactions with their patients.

“The T-Pro system brought the trust’s dictation and typing processes into the 21st century with its modern cloud and mobile architecture, which complements the trust’s and ICS’s digital and agile strategies,” Charlotte Fysh, IT Project Manager at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust says. “The system also supports our paper-light agenda and assists with saving time, reducing costs and increasing efficiency. We are certain the system has improved end-user and patient experience with timely delivery of clinical correspondence.”

Kent Community Health NHS Foundation Trust uses T-Pro’s Virtual Consultation Platform, eClinic Manager, which includes the patient visit and everything around it – automatic scheduling, patient communication, waiting room management, updating attendance and outcomes back in the EPR.

Courtesy of T-Pro (Courtesy of T-Pro)

The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust has chosen T-Pro to support its digital transformation goals and to improve the speed, accuracy and quality of documentation. T-Pro’s digital dictation workflow platform handles all the stages of the documentation process, from creation to distribution and every step in between.

Doctors, medical secretaries and managers are provided with an intuitive, easy-to-use interface enabling them to easily create, track, transcribe and manage workloads centrally, as well as allowing them to leverage additional options such as AI-powered speech recognition. This has brought greater efficiency and reduced the workload for all staff involved in the production of medical letters, without compromising on quality and accuracy.

“You can use your mobile device to digitally capture information in the ward, clinic and theatre areas so you’re not stuck behind the desk,” says Richard Slater, Chief Clinical Information Officer of The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust. “This means that clinicians have the flexibility on the move to respond and sign letters on the app. All of this saves time and gives us more time to spend with patients.”

T-Pro is a world-leading provider of speech and natural language processing technology and robotic process automation in Healthcare. Its mission is to reduce the burden of extensive administrative and documentation requirements for clinicians, health professionals and healthcare organisations. By developing innovative, best-in-class software solutions, T-Pro automates these traditionally manual tasks, allowing healthcare workers to focus on patient care.

T-Pro was recently awarded the contract to provide its speech-to-text solution to Practice Plus Group, England’s largest independent provider of NHS services. The project is due to commence in October 2022.

As part of the Practice Plus Group’s EPR rollout strategy, T-Pro’s speech recognition software will support the capture of more detailed, accurate notes and documentation in real time. T-Pro has become the most used solution to help embed and improve the adoption of EPR systems across healthcare systems worldwide.

“Our commitment as a provider of healthcare has always been to the best quality, best practice and best outcomes in everything we do,” says Sarah Barnett, IT Director – Secondary Care at Practice Plus Group. “T-Pro will empower our clinicians to capture more comprehensive notes directly in the EPR, cut down on their time spent on documentation and free up more time for patient care.”

✕ Business Reporter: How AI speech technology is helping NHS organisations stay on top of documentation (2)

T-Pro’s CEO, Jonathan Larbey, believes that technology should be used to assist clinicians and not get in their way. “I am really proud of the work the team at T-Pro are doing,” he says. “They are developing technologies that are silent and assistive. A lot of the time, clinicians won’t realise just how much technology is involved in their processes. To deliver efficiencies without introducing disruptive changes is a difficult thing to do, and it’s great to see how T-Pro is being embraced across the NHS."

In October 2022, more than 385,000 NHS documents were produced on the platform. This equates to more than 7,000,000 documents and more than 15,000,000 pages per year. As part of T-Pro’s commitment to improving communication and correspondence workflows in healthcare, more and more of these documents are stored and distributed to recipients electronically.

At a 20 per cent electronic distribution uptake in 2022 and 80 per cent electronic document storage, this equates to a paper-saving equivalent of 1,500 trees. T-Pro is proud that its world-leading technology is not only having a positive impact on clinicians and patients in NHS organisations but also on the environment too.

More NHS organisations have been using T-Pro in recent years, and have been seeing huge benefits in AI-driven flexible solutions, proven to optimise and deliver efficient workflows, save time and reduce costs for organisations. T-Pro makes it easy for clinicians to document patient encounters while also providing valuable insights which can help to reduce risk, drive efficiencies across healthcare organisations and provide more time for patient care.

For more information about T-Pro, visit info.tpro.io.

Originally published on Business Reporter