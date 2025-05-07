How British expertise is maximising aid impact amid budget cuts

Adam Smith International is a Business Reporter client

Business Reporter: Adam Smith International

As global crises mount and aid budgets tighten, ensuring development funding delivers real, lasting impact has never been more urgent. But beyond humanitarian need, UK aid also serves Britain’s national security, economic and foreign policy interests. How can this funding go further – and how can it continue to deliver for both global and UK priorities?

Adam Smith International (ASI), one of the UK’s largest international development advisory companies, argues that private sector expertise is a crucial force multiplier in aid delivery. Its work spans 54 projects across 30 countries, from humanitarian assistance in Syria to economic growth in Pakistan and climate resilience in Africa.

“In challenging environments where donors struggle to operate, we have the systems, expertise and local networks to deliver results,” ASI’s experts explain in Business Reporter’s Best of British Business series. A key advantage lies in ASI’s hybrid model – blending global world class expertise with local leadership. Up to 90 per cent of ASI’s staff are from the countries they operate in, giving them a deep understanding of what works on the ground.

The programmes ASI delivers on behalf of the UK support regional stability, counter the influence of hostile states and help improve local markets while also opening investment opportunities for British businesses. They strengthen climate and nature commitments and address issues that directly affect UK security, including illegal migration and transnational crime.

Climate resilience and economic growth are also inextricably linked. ASI’s Boost Africa initiative, for example, helps businesses secure venture capital to scale up green technologies and financial services, while other projects support sustainable agriculture and urban planning.

One standout project example is the Somalia Stability Fund (SSF), a UK-led initiative that has helped nearly three million people access socio-economic opportunities. In Pakistan, ASI has facilitated investment into critical sectors such as energy and roads and helped the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lead on climate-smart development. These projects don’t just provide immediate relief; they lay the foundation for long-term, sustainable development and stronger, more resilient communities.

With donors under increasing pressure to justify every investment, transparency is a key pillar of ASI’s approach. “Most of our contracts run on an open-book basis, allowing clients to see exactly how every pound is spent,” ASI emphasises. Independent audits and third-party monitors ensure funds are used effectively, particularly in high-risk regions where corruption is a persistent threat.

As aid budgets face continued scrutiny, the future of development will depend on harnessing the strengths of public-private partnerships to drive sustainable impact. Governments alone cannot tackle today’s global challenges: collaboration with businesses, investors and local communities is essential to delivering long-term solutions. With more than 30 years’ experience as a trusted UK partner, ASI demonstrates that with the right expertise, funding constraints don’t have to mean diminished impact, just the need for innovative, results-driven partnerships that deliver value for both the UK and its global partners.