Alberta: the emerging powerhouse for global data infrastructure

Invest Alberta is a Business Reporter client

In the rapidly evolving digital economy, the demand for robust, scalable and sustainable data infrastructure is intensifying. As organisations worldwide seek optimal locations for data centre expansion, Alberta, Canada is emerging as a compelling choice, offering a unique blend of energy resources, technological innovation and strategic investment opportunities.

Energy abundance meets sustainability

Alberta’s energy landscape is undergoing a significant transformation. Historically known for its oil and gas production, the province is now a leader in Canada’s renewable energy growth. With substantial investments in wind, solar and bioenergy, Alberta is setting a precedent for integrating traditional and renewable energy sources.

This energy diversification is particularly advantageous for data centre development, which requires consistent and sustainable power. The province’s deregulated electricity market allows for flexible power purchase agreements, enabling data centre operators to secure cost-effective energy solutions across a selection of green and traditional energy choices.

Alberta’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for data infrastructure is evident through significant investments and partnerships. Notably, eStruxture Data Centers is constructing a 90-megawatt facility in Rocky View County, Alberta’s largest data centre to date. This $750 million investment signals the sector’s confidence in Alberta’s potential as a data hub.

Similarly, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced a $4.3 billion investment to establish a cloud computing hub in Calgary, further solidifying the province’s position in the global data infrastructure landscape.

Amazon Web Services announced a $4.3 billion investment to establish a cloud computing hub in Calgary ( iStock )

More energy, more land, less cost

Alberta’s vast land availability, with access to industrial-zoned parcels and existing utility infrastructure, allows for rapid deployment and long-term scalability. Unlike more congested data centre markets facing land shortages and permitting bottlenecks, Alberta’s municipalities and regional development authorities work in close collaboration with industry to expedite development.

Alberta offers numerous high-potential zones throughout the province, with proximity to major transportation networks, clean energy sources and a skilled labour force ready to support construction and operations. Cold weather, historically seen as a challenge in other industries, becomes a strategic asset in Alberta. The province’s naturally cool climate offers substantial cost savings for data centre operators by reducing the energy required for cooling servers – one of the most significant operational expenses for data facilities.

Innovation ecosystem and talent pool

Alberta boasts a thriving innovation ecosystem. The province is home to numerous leading research institutions and a growing tech sector, fostering advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning and cyber-security. Companies such as Fortinet are expanding their presence in Alberta, establishing facilities that contribute to and benefit from both technological innovation and workforce development.

Alberta has one of the highest proportions of workers under the age of 45. The combined share of workers with a post-secondary certificate and university degree rose to 73.8 per cent in 2024. The 26 post-secondary institutions in the province support the development of a young, highly educated workforce. This is a major draw for the tech talent that will drive the developments of the future.

This robust ecosystem ensures that data centres in Alberta are not just operational facilities but integral components of a dynamic and forward-thinking technological community.

Not just operational facilities: data centres in Alberta are integral components of a dynamic and forward-thinking technological community ( Getty Images )

Low barrier to entry

Alberta’s regulatory environment is built for business. The province offers a predictable permitting process, low corporate tax rates, and no provincial sales tax – factors that directly reduce operational risk and improve project economics.

What’s more, Invest Alberta, the province’s economic development agency and its partners provide bespoke support to incoming data centre investors – connecting and working with local utilities, permitting authorities and regional communities to ensure projects are both efficient and inclusive.

For investors and operators seeking to build the next generation of digital infrastructure, Alberta offers what few places can: affordable and reliable power, sustainable cooling, ample space, an educated workforce and a government that understands the speed of business.