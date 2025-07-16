Why bridging loans can help boost new-build profits

West One Loans is a Business Reporter client

New-build prices are outpacing labour and material costs, boosting profitability – and bridging finance can help developers capitalise on rising market demand.

New homes are increasingly outstripping the material and labour costs of building them, making it increasingly profitable to create new supply.

The analysis comes from West One Loans, a leading provider of property finance and specialist mortgages.

The finance provider found that new build prices have surged by a staggering 42.0 per cent in the past three years. In comparison, the cost of materials has risen by 8.5 per cent in three years, while labour costs have increased by 17.8 per cent over the same period.

Bridging and development opportunities

Given that labour and construction cost increases are steadier than the value of the final property, there could be an opportunity to use alternative forms of finance to make a healthy return.

One such example is bridging and development finance , which can be used to develop or refurbish a property, effectively bringing it to a state where it can be mortgaged and potentially sold.

Based on how prices are surging, it seems likely developers could make back the cost of labour and materials quickly.

2024 a bumper year for new builds

Last year alone there was a huge spike in the price of new build prices, as they rose by 28.8 per cent compared with minor increases to materials and labour, which ticked up by 1.3 per cent and 4.8 per cent respectively.

Over the preceding two years new build house price increases were steadier, but it all adds up, especially as material costs have barely changed, with an increase of 1.2 per cent between 2022 and 2024.

“The nation’s housebuilders have had to contend with a turbulent landscape in recent years, not least due to increasing interest rates, high material costs and increases to labour costs, all driving up the sums required to break ground and deliver new homes to market,” says Co-Head of Short-Term Finance at West One Loans, Thomas Cantor.

“However, at the same time, we’ve seen the value of new-build homes also climb – and by substantially more versus the cost increases seen in materials and labour, demonstrating that the new-build sector remains a very profitable endeavour for those who can negotiate the challenges it poses.

“No surprise, then, that we’ve seen a greater reliance from the nation’s housebuilders with respect to specialist finance products – with bridging, in particular, proving a crucial tool that allows them to negotiate any unforeseen cost increases and push on with their development plans.

“With buyer demand now on the up and new-build values remaining robust, we expect to see more housebuilders utilise the full range of weapons within the specialist finance arsenal over the coming year, in order to bring more homes to market and capitalise on this improving market sentiment.”

