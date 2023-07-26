Premier Farnell is a Business Reporter client.

Business Reporter - Farnell

The benefits of Industry 4.0 and industrial IoT are widely recognised: reducing downtime, improving energy efficiency and increasing productivity while lowering costs collectively offer significant benefits for manufacturers.

However, Industry 4.0 can be complex, and knowing where and how to begin challenging. Retrofitting legacy systems, managing and interpreting data and addressing skills gaps in the workforce are real obstacles for manufacturers.

Farnell Global – operating as Farnell in Europe, Middle East & Africa, Newark in Americas and element14 in Asia Pacific – provides fast access to more than 950,000 products and technologies for electronic and industrial systems design, maintenance and repair, including over 80,000 industrial and automation products.

“But we cannot deliver Industry 4.0 to our customers by providing access by technology alone,” says Eleanor Young, Industrial Product Category Director at Farnell Global. “It is only through sharing insights and resources that we truly facilitate customers on the journey to Industry 4.0.”

Farnell is embarking on a new journey to facilitate its customers on a path of digitalisation, working with some of the biggest industrial automation and control brands to enable customers of all sizes to take advantage of these concepts.

Building a dedicated resource hub for industrial automation and control with articles, white papers, application notes and training, Farnell offer 24-hour free technical support five days a week for customers, and hosts experts on podcasts and live QA events, such as the one coming up in later this year.

Join Farnell’s Live QA in September and meet Industry 4.0 experts from Festo, Eaton and Auer Signal, who will be tackling head-on the challenges faced by engineers and manufacturers. Topics covered include retrofitting legacy systems and managing and protecting data, as well as practical solutions to getting started in Industry 4.0.

The opportunities available to manufacturers to digitise their processes and drive greater efficiency and productivity are available now. Achieving these can only be realised by sharing lessons and insights.

“I’m thrilled to be joined by Festo, Eaton and Auer Signal on Thursday 6 September at Industry 4.0 Live QA,” says Young. “Come join us and help your business successfully begin the path to Industry 4.0.”

Attendees will also gain access to a dedicated resource hub that includes articles, white papers, application notes podcasts and training.