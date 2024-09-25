Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Helping businesses to thrive for over 40 years

THE ARTICLES ON THESE PAGES ARE PRODUCED BY BUSINESS REPORTER, WHICH TAKES SOLE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENTS

Provided by
Wednesday 25 September 2024 14:38
Crucial piece of the puzzle: Newable’s portfolio of products and services is carefully curated to support the growth journeys of SMEs
Crucial piece of the puzzle: Newable’s portfolio of products and services is carefully curated to support the growth journeys of SMEs (iStock)

Newable is a Business Reporter client

Business Reporter: Newable

With more than 40 years of experience, Newable has become a trusted partner for more than 20,000 SMEs annually. Our portfolio of products and services is carefully curated to support the growth journeys of SMEs.

We are committed to supporting businesses across three key areas: money, advice, and workspaces.

Money

We offer a range of financial products and services designed to fuel growth. Whether a business needs funding for expansion, export finance or working capital, our experts are here to guide them.

Advice

The right advice at the right time can make all the difference. We have around 150 advisors who bring extensive experience, gained from both large multinational corporations and their own small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). These advisors actively participate in government programmes, sharing their expertise to benefit SMEs in the UK.

Workspace

Every business is unique. That’s why we provide flexible workspace solutions to suit various needs. Whether you’re a start-up, scale-up or an established company, our workspaces foster collaboration and productivity.

Commitment to ESG

We’re committed to helping our clients and their businesses, all while making a positive impact. Our environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy drives responsible business practices – you can find out more about our ESG commitments by visiting our website.

As an employee-owned company, serving our customers is truly at the heart of all that we do. We’re thrilled to showcase our work with The Great Outdoor Gym Company, a UK-based manufacturer of outdoor gyms that are exported worldwide. Its innovative range includes cross-trainers, hand bikes, recumbent bikes and spinning bikes – all designed to generate power – as well as an impressive range of calisthenics equipment.

When faced with an influx of overseas orders, The Great Outdoor Gym Company required additional financing to fulfil its commitments. Newable stepped in, providing an initial facility of £50,000, which was later increased to £100,000. We’re delighted to support businesses like The Great Outdoor Gym Company in achieving their growth goals.

To find out how Newable can help your business thrive, visit our website or get in touch today by emailing us at buildingconfidence@newable.co.uk.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in