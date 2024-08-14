Building a new life: when great business means great care

SweetTree Home Care Services is a Business Reporter client

At some stage in life, many of us will find ourselves needing to arrange care, whether professionally or in a personal capacity. Embarking on the journey of care-seeking can be a complex process for families and professionals alike. And, since the path is filled with choices and uncertainty, there is a risk of making decisions that are not suitable for those needing support. Great care is not a one-size-fits-all solution, but it is certainly worth delving into the different factors that make it possible.

SweetTree Home Care Services is a well-established, multi-award-winning domiciliary care agency with a unique approach to home care provision. A holder of two Outstanding ratings after its latest inspections from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) – a remarkable achievement that less than 1 per cent of care companies can claim – SweetTree’s success is deeply rooted in the quality of the care it provides.

The inspiration behind the idea

The creation of the company itself stems from a personal story which continues to influence its mission more than 20 years later. SweetTree founder Barry Sweetbaum found the inspiration for what care should look like in Margie, the carer who supported his mother through the late stages of her illness. Instead of limiting her role to maintenance care (such as washing, feeding and helping her with medicine), Margie took the time to understand Barry’s mother’s specific needs and desires so that they could make a plan together.

Margie changed the journey for her, but also for those around her. “Margie didn’t change the outcome – nothing could change the outcome,” said Barry. “But she did fundamentally change my mother’s experience throughout the remainder of her life and that is the important thing.”

From then on, the mission was clear – to recreate that same quality of life for all clients, no matter what their needs are. And for that, the key steps are understanding the client’s individual requirements, handpicking the right carers, investing in their training, and forging that unique bond of trust that will shape the plan for a new life ahead.

A touch of creativity is also essential in the creation of this plan. Support workers, care managers and co-ordinators must all solve complex problems daily, and constantly adapt to unprecedented circumstances – and it is often outside of the box thinking that works best.

Ultimately, when it comes to arranging care, the decision comes down to both quality and trust. Neither of those are achievable without some positive risk-taking, fuelled by passion and empathy from and for all individuals involved. By placing equal importance to their staff’s personal development and to the relationship with both the clients and their loved ones, SweetTree has done more than deliver care – they have redefined the care standards and become the perfect example of what it means to be outstanding.

