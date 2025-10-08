45 years of cleaning and soft facilities services built on trust and family values

Andron is a Business Reporter client

Founded in 1980 by Ron Stewart Jr and his father, Ron Stewart Sr, Andron is a family-owned and managed company delivering national cleaning, security and soft facilities management services across the UK’s built environment.

Trusted by leading managing agents, property owners, and organisations operating in manufacturing, office environments, and a wide range of other sectors, every contract is shaped around the client’s specific goals, whether that means aligning with site operations, meeting ESG targets or supporting evolving workplace models. This combination of bespoke service design and reliable delivery has built Andron’s reputation as a trusted partner across a diverse UK portfolio.

A business built on strong values

Andron began as a local cleaning business built on strong family values: trust, integrity and taking care of its people. As the company grew into a nationwide operation, those values remained at the core. It became a third-generation family business when Cheryl Stewart, Ron’s daughter, joined in 2015; she is now serving as CEO and guiding the company into its next phase of growth.

Today, Andron supports over 2,600 employees across more than 1,000 sites, delivering core cleaning services entirely in-house through trained teams aligned with the specific culture, standards and expectations of each location, from secure legal offices to high-precision production environments.

Bespoke services shaped around each client

“When customers are coming to us they want the service to match their business,” explains COO Paul Orru. “Which is where we can assist our customers to design something that is truly bespoke to their environment and their needs,” adds CEO Cheryl Stewart.

For example, in hybrid office environments, Andron uses footfall and occupancy data to reshape cleaning around actual building use. At one central London portfolio of 145 buildings, sensors Andron introduced helped redesign cleaning shift patterns around peak times, resulting in a 15 per cent cost saving.

Proven performance across industries

In manufacturing, service models are shaped by production schedules and safety risks. Cleaning directly supports continuity and compliance, which means deployment must reflect how production actually runs. “It needs to be safe and hygienically safe for people to work,” says Paul.

That ability to build around how each site functions is what strengthens long-term partnerships. “Success is when our clients are no longer talking about cleaning,” Cheryl adds. “They’re asking what else we can bring to the contract.” Many of Andron’s clients have remained with the business for decades, a reflection of that consistency and trust.

Partnerships built on accessibility and accountability

Independently owned from the start, Andron continues to work in the same way it always has: with direct access to decision-makers, clear communication and a commitment to doing what’s promised. “Having our name on the door really matters,” says Cheryl. “Our customers know they can speak to the owner, speak to the directors and that we’ll always do what we say we’ll do.”

Putting people and values first

That ethos also shapes Andron’s workforce approach. Its Inclusive Futures programme has created long-term employment for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds, including veterans, care leavers and people with lived experience of homelessness. Over 90 per cent of the workforce is now paid the Real Living Wage. Andron has also committed to spending £1 million annually with diverse suppliers, supporting a more inclusive, resilient supply chain that reflects its values and those of its clients.

A vision for sustainable growth

“Our vision is to become the most trusted, family-owned provider of cleaning and security services in the UK,” says Cheryl. That focus on trust is driving Andron’s growth in London, the South, and across manufacturing by winning new customers, expanding existing contracts, and always delivering to the standards clients expect.