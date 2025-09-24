Connectivity downtime costs revenue and reputation – can you afford it?

Digital transformation is becoming more and more prevalent in every sector, from self-service kiosks in quick-serve restaurants and hospitality to digital signage and CCTV in retail. So, ask yourself: is your business network strong enough to handle it?

Digital transformation is only as strong as the network that powers it. With its increase comes a strain on the digital infrastructure behind it. To create the enhanced customer experience that so many customers demand, your business must ensure your network can support it.

We often ask businesses if they truly understand the impact of connectivity downtime, the impact to reputation, to security and to revenue – and, most importantly, to customer satisfaction.

Often businesses are running their entire operations on a single connection. This not only limits performance but it also compromises several key aspects of the business, such as customer data, payment processing and overall reputation. If your business is reliant on one single connection, should that connection go down, so does every connectivity-dependent device in your store – often leading to customers opting to shop somewhere else due to the inconvenience.

In the end, it is your brand’s name above the door, so if a customer has a negative experience, it is your brand’s reputation at risk. So, what can you do to maximise uptime?

Choosing a managed network solutions provider such as Evolve encourages enhanced security and resilience, maximised uptime and an improved customer experience.

Evolve’s solution, which boasts multiple connections including 4G/5G failover, promises to optimise your network by 99.9999 per cent. We understand how important it is for your business to always remain operational; it’s at the heart of everything we do.

Our hardware comes with a secondary connection, so if the primary connection is lost it will automatically switch to the backup, eliminating any possibility of connectivity downtime.

Imagine having a team of experts managing your entire network infrastructure, so you can stay focused on what drives your business forward. That’s the power of a managed network provider.

Evolve’s fully managed solutions also include business-grade connectivity, Secure SD-WAN, guest Wi-Fi and IT support. They deliver smart, scalable technology solutions that keep businesses connected and running smoothly.

Whether it’s three in the morning at a 24-hour forecourt, or afternoon peak trading in a retail store, Evolve’s managed network solutions support your business. With a team of real, dedicated, multilingual network specialists that proactively monitor your network around the clock, we aim to maximise uptime and potential.