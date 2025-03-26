How BJF Group grew from local leader to British success story

BJF Group is a Business Reporter client

Few industries have faced as much uncertainty as construction in the past decade. The sector has battled economic downturns, supply chain crises, changing government policies, the lasting effects of Covid-19 and even the collapse of major industry players such as ISG and Carillion. But, while others in the industry have struggled with instability, one Kent-based business has steadily grown.

BJF Group, once a quiet local success, has transformed into one of the UK’s fastest-growing companies. From local projects to large-scale national operations, it now plays a key role in delivering critical infrastructure across secure environments, healthcare and the public sector. In 2024, BJF Group’s rise was officially recognised when it was named Growing Business of the Year: £50M+ at the prestigious Growing Business Awards.

So, what’s driving this momentum in such a challenging market?

BJF Group’s success is no accident. While some in the industry aim for scale above all else, BJF Group has taken a different approach, growing strategically, deepening its expertise and investing in the people and technology that make it all happen. In just three years, turnover has surged from £28.7 million to £51 million, with projections set to exceed £65 million in 2025.

“Our growth has been driven by a relentless focus on delivering and maintaining the built environment to the highest standards,” says Barry Foster, Managing Director at BJF Group. “We invest in our people, embrace technology, and take a turnkey approach to ensure every project runs efficiently and safely. At the heart of everything we do is a commitment to quality and making sure that everyone goes home safe at the end of the day.”

This deliberate approach extends to how BJF Group delivers its projects and contracts. Operating across five specialist divisions providing mechanical and electrical engineering, construction, fit-out and facilities management, the company has earned a reputation for excelling in the UK’s most complex and high-stakes environments. From high-security government projects to critical healthcare infrastructure, its teams operate where accuracy, technical expertise and trust are non-negotiable.

One example of this is BJF Group’s work on the FDIS Built Estate contract for VINCI Defence, delivering essential works in highly regulated and secure environments. “BJF’s expertise, professionalism and ability to operate with diligence in these complex environments make it a trusted partner,” says Grant Cristall, Region Director of Defence at VINCI Facilities.

Success in these highly regulated environments demands a workforce that understands their intricacies. With skilled, security-vetted engineers, BJF Group has built its expertise by developing talent from within, empowering employees with the knowledge, experience and leadership skills to take on the industry’s toughest secure build challenges.

This commitment to career progression and upskilling has strengthened company culture, reinforced stability and preserved specialist expertise, creating a workforce that embodies the values driving BJF Group’s success.

With a strong foundation in place, the company is always looking ahead. As sustainability and efficiency become central to the future of construction, BJF Group is expanding its decarbonisation services, as well as helping clients integrate low-carbon technologies and energy-efficient solutions. The company is also expanding its services with furniture and fit-out solutions to streamline project delivery and improve cost efficiency.

This forward-thinking approach hasn’t gone unnoticed. Alongside its recognition for business growth, BJF Group has been honoured for supply chain excellence and social value impact, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted, responsible and innovative industry leader.

As part of its commitment to social responsibility and the community, BJF Group actively supports apprenticeships and long-term career development programs for ex-services personnel. A proud signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant, the company has already secured Silver Award status and is preparing its application for Gold. By partnering with schools, implementing new training initiatives and direct hiring, BJF Group is creating the next generation of industry talent, while offering new opportunities for specialists to continue making a difference.

With precision, innovation and a commitment to its people, BJF Group has grown from a respected local company to a driving force in UK construction. As it expands into new markets, adds sustainable solutions and invests in the next generation of talent, its impact will only continue to grow.

Built on expertise and driven by ambition, BJF Group is shaping the future of the built environment industry, and it’s only just getting started.