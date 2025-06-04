Meldrum Group: solving clients’ construction problems, one innovation at a time

Meldrum Group is a Business Reporter client

Founded in 2001, Meldrum Group has more than two decades of experience in delivering high-quality construction projects. It uses this wealth of experience to provide solutions to complex problems, taking an innovative, collaborative and non-adversarial approach to clients’ needs.

The diverse group of construction companies under the Meldrum umbrella are equipped to deliver a hugely varied roster of building projects, from hospitals, schools, office blocks and heritage projects to complex civil engineering projects such as reservoirs, water infrastructure and highway work, with many of the necessary trades and professions required being in-house.

Starting as as a civil engineering business, Meldrum Group has grown to house six delivery arms: Meldrum Structural and Civil Engineering; Meldrum Construction; Meldrum Building Services; Meldrum Fire Engineering; Meldrum Facilities; and Meldrum Plant & Transport. It also has a charitable arm, the Meldrum Foundation.

Founder and CEO Dave Meldrum – himself a civil engineer – places people at the heart of Meldrum Group’s success. Transitioning the business from a privately owned one to an employee-owned trust in 2024, Dave’s raison d’être was to thank the people who helped build the business and to forge a strong team to take it forward.

Meldrum prides itself on having the feel of a family business combined with modern thinking and innovative construction methods, giving it the ability to work with design teams to achieve a deeper understanding of the client’s desires. Helping to get projects off the ground within the client’s budget is a particular strength of the group – allowing the sister operating companies to deliver ‘as one’.

“Meldrum embraced changes and engaged directly with the client, which is what construction management is all about. Because they didn’t panic and embraced the change, the outcome of the facility and the building itself is an absolute massive success.

“Meldrum Group was always there for us; it was able to sort out any problems we may have come across with the build itself: a perfect trade contractor to work with.” says Glenn Forbes, Construction Project Director, K2 Construction Management.

It is this holistic approach that means clients have comfort and peace of mind when it comes to quality, budget and programme, as this is managed in-house. The Meldrum Group prides itself on the stability it brings to any project: both technical stability and personnel stability, and the stability that comes from being a financially strong business. This gives clients peace of mind and allows greater collaboration, agility and engagement between us and the client, the designers and the client team. Building real trust and rapport with our clients allows us to work seamlessly and produce an end result that goes above and beyond expectations.