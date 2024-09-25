The human advantage: How contact centres are moving beyond automation

ArvatoConnect is a Business Reporter client

The future of the contact centre isn’t about choosing between human agents and technology. It’s about integrating both seamlessly to create an efficient, empathetic and personalised customer experience. As technology advances, the role of human agents becomes even more critical, highlighting the delicate balance between automation and the human touch.

Whenever technology feels like it’s reached the pinnacle of innovation, something shiny and new comes along – and we must adapt again. From a customer service perspective, AI-driven chatbots, automation and data analytics are now integral parts of the CX landscape – with much, much more to come. We’ve been able to streamline operations, reduce waiting times and provide valuable insights into customer behaviour – something that, although it could be done with humans alone, would have taken far, far longer to achieve.

AI chatbots handle routine enquiries efficiently, allowing human agents to focus on more complex and emotionally charged issues. Automation simplifies workflows, enhancing productivity and accuracy. Data analytics offers deep insights into customer preferences and behaviours, enabling personalised service and proactive problem-solving. It’s not that humans weren’t doing this previously, but now they’re able to do it far more efficiently and often with a better outcome for the customer. And the future of contact centres and customer experience, regardless of technological advancements, must be human-centric.

And while technology provides significant benefits, it cannot (currently) replace the empathy, creativity and critical thinking that human agents bring to customer interactions. This is especially true for vulnerable customers who require a level of understanding and personal connection that technology alone cannot provide. According to our recent research , nearly half of the surveyed individuals with vulnerabilities prefer having access to a combination of human agent and technology (with 32 per cent preferring human agents alone). This access reassures them that their unique needs will be understood and addressed with empathy and flexibility.

The integration of technology and human agents isn’t just about efficiency (or saving money), but also about enhancing the customer experience. Training and development programmes are essential to help employees adapt to new technologies and improve their skills. Continuous learning opportunities demystify AI and automation, reducing resistance to their implementation and creating a culture of innovation. Effective leadership and communication ensure that the value of technology is clearly articulated, alongside cultural values being reinforced, building trust and engagement among employees. Simply forcing the use of AI and automation on human agents, without conferring with those individuals first, is the first step in creating a culture that breeds resentment and, ultimately, fear: “Will my job be taken over by AI?”

Involving employees in decision-making processes regarding new technologies is crucial. When employees feel their voices are heard and valued, they are more likely to embrace new tools and methods – rather than resent them. This participatory approach produces a sense of ownership and reduces resistance to change. It also ensures that the implementation of new technologies aligns with the needs and preferences of both employees, customers and citizens.

Not only this, but it’s creating real change when it comes to retention rates among agents. Contact centres are a notorious industry when it comes to improving attrition, but the implementation of technology is creating a more desirable career path for agents. With more development, more skills and greater insight, AI and other advanced technologies significantly impact efficiency and satisfaction levels, of both agents and customers.

Repetitive, mundane tasks are handled effectively by the tech, allowing agents to focus on more engaging, complex interactions. This requires a higher level of problem-solving, creating a more fulfilling role. Ongoing training and support enhances the employee experience and, for many of our clients, leads to far lower than average attrition and absence rates. With a 5 per cent monthly target across all our client accounts, for both attrition and absence, we’re continuously seeing rates ranging from 0 to 4.9 per cent, and nothing above.

Research highlights the critical role of human interaction for vulnerable customers. Such individuals often face unique challenges that require empathetic and personalised support. The freedom to choose between digital and human channels is paramount. Some people prefer digital interactions for convenience and efficiency, while others, especially those with mental health issues or physical disabilities, may find comfort and reassurance in speaking to a human agent. The option to switch between channels based on their comfort and needs is essential for providing inclusive and effective customer service. People may not ever need to speak to a human agent, but having that choice is often all the reassurance they need.

What technology can’t achieve, however, is creating a strong organisational climate and culture. Without a foundation of engaged agents, an environment of learning and development, and crystal-clear policies, the future of any contact centre is in jeopardy – regardless of the amount of technology that is implemented. Organisations must continue to invest in their workforce as well as in technology, so that a culture that values innovation, collaboration and customer-centricity can continue.

Implementing technology for technology’s sake is never an appropriate strategy – especially when it comes to the future of your contact centre. But ignoring the transformational properties of intelligent automation and AI sets a dangerous precedent, limiting innovation as well as the development of “super agents” and effective customer experience.

The integration of technology in contact centres is inevitable. But it shouldn’t come at the expense of a strong organisational culture. Embracing technology while maintaining a focus on the human element creates a more personalised and authentic customer experience. As we look to the future, it’s crucial to reflect on how we can maintain this delicate balance. The future of contact centres is not about choosing between humans and technology. It’s about leveraging both to create a more efficient, empathetic and successful customer service environment.