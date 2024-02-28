ROI CX Solutions is a Business Reporter client.

How exceptional is your customer experience? Even if you think it’s good, it’s probably still a question worth asking. After all, by many metrics, consumer expectations have never been higher. According to one study , 54 percent of consumers said they would leave a brand after just one bad experience. However, about the same amount also said that they’d give a brand another try if they got great customer service.

So, if you’re a brand looking to grow this year, this means you should be paying more attention than ever to your CX. Not only will this attract new customers, it can also transform casual customers into lifelong brand advocates. To help you out, here are 10 CX trends crucial for staying ahead in 2024.

1. Human-powered AI support

AI has gotten more hype than any other technology this year – some of it deserved, some of it probably overblown. However, regardless of what you think about it, there’s no denying that AI will play a major part in the ongoing transformation of CX.

But the real transformation won’t just be what AI can do on its own, it will be how AI augments and improves how humans work. This makes sense considering that, in multiple studies , consumers vastly prefer interacting with actual humans over AI when they need customer service. Still, AI can be used to make these humans work much more efficiently and effectively. For instance, it could help streamline self-assistance or enhance personalization. Used right, it could even help double or triple the capacity of each agent.

All about AI: Whatever you think of it, artificial intelligence will play a major part in the ongoing transformation of CX ( ROI CX Solutions)

2. Real-time personalisation

Everyone prefers a more personal brand experience, but Gen Z and younger consumers have come to increasingly expect it. Having grown up with technology that learns and adapts to their preferences, nearly nine out of 10 of them now say that a personalised shopping experience is a requirement for continued brand engagement.

Fortunately, the continued rise of AI is making it easier than ever to deliver this type of experience. Instead of just learning a customer’s name or address, companies can use AI algorithms to analyze their behavior in real-time and deliver highly tailored content, recommendations, and interactions. This real-time personalisation not only establishes a profound emotional connection but also fosters brand loyalty, a cornerstone for sustained success.

3. Seamless omnichannel experiences

The omnichannel has felt omnipresent in the CX industry for years, so much so that many now think of it as little more than a buzzword. But this would be a mistake. Moving forward, successful brands will not only be able to reach out to customers across multiple channels, but also know how to create a seamless and cohesive customer journey.

Doing this means taking a smarter and more dynamic approach to cross-channel communication. Brands should understand the paths their customers have taken so that they can meet them where they are and deliver the information they need. They shouldn’t have to ask them for repeat information or require them to disclose personal information across different touchpoints.

As the concept for this kind of omnichannel grows, tools like smart authentication technology and advanced customer relationship management (CRM) systems will be essential for tracking customer interactions.

4. Immersive CX

In order to make your marketing stand out from the competition these days, it’s going to take more than a clever ad. This is why many businesses are now embracing the latest in immersive technology.

Virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and other types of interactive, gamified interactions are transforming how customers experience brands. Instead of just getting information or a persuasive sales pitch, they can get a hands-on product demo or a more memorable and even entertaining shopping journey.

For example, customers can now virtually try on glasses from the comfort of their home, or use their phone to visualize how a new couch or piece of furniture will look in a room. As this technology continues to progress, these types of interactions will increasingly become commonplace.

5. Voice and conversational interfaces

Running parallel with VR and AR tech, voice and other conversational interfaces will continue to be a top CX strategy due to how easy they make interacting with brands. Instead of having to lumber through confusing help articles or navigate phone trees, these technologies enable customers to interact with a brand the same way they would with a real human.

Brands should focus on building out these services over the next year with the help of AI. For instance, a virtual assistant could help onboard new customers, while an AI chatbot could answer common questions or address basic customer complaints. By making these efforts, brands will be able to provide faster customer support alongside personalized recommendations, giving customers access to a more rewarding experience.

What can we do for you today? AI chatbots could help onboard customers and deal with basic complaints (ROI CX Solutions)

6. Data security and privacy

Concerns about data privacy and security are always high on the list, but companies now must figure out how to balance these concerns alongside the need to stay agile. Although nothing can hurt customer loyalty like a security breach, it’s also important for businesses to be able to embrace emerging technologies like AI.

Companies should begin by putting in place transparent and easy-to-understand policies that buttress their own security and privacy, as well as those of their customers. With these in place, businesses will be in a good position to evaluate new uses of technology against security concerns, enabling them to maintain trust without also sacrificing innovation.

7. Sustainability and ethical business practices

Customers care more than ever about being responsible consumers. In 2023, nearly a third of US shoppers stopped using a brand due to concerns about its sustainability. And where are they switching to? Increasingly, it’s to companies that are taking real steps to address environmental, ethical, and sustainability issues.

Because of this, a commitment to sustainability is now seen as a must-have for more brands. Socially conscious consumers want to use companies that share their ethos, whether that means they engage in ethical sourcing practices, pay fair and livable wages, or work toward transparency in their supply chain. Making these efforts is not only great for the environment – it also builds long-term trust.

Business Reporter: Roi CX Solutions

8. Predictive analytics for customer insights

The ability to react quickly to customer trends and data is no longer enough. Instead, in order to stay ahead, companies must utilize predictive analytics to continually anticipate what their customers want.

The ability to take data, see patterns, and deliver what customers expect is what sets apart today’s most successful companies from the rest. The businesses that can pull this off are able to take a more strategic approach to their decision-making, streamline costs and labor, and more closely tailor their offers to what their customers want. It’s also a great way to make CX more effective without losing its human touch.

9. Employee experience (EX)

A great customer experience can’t happen without creating a great employee experience (EX) as well. Those companies that are able to attract quality employees and keep them around long-term are the ones that will also increase customer loyalty and brand growth.

The role of technology will be critical to making this happen. Companies that invest in tech to make their employees more productive, rather than simply replacing them with machines, will be able to give those workers more interesting and creative tasks. This will attract more talent, helping to make those companies known as great places to work. And once employees are satisfied in their jobs, chances are customers will be even happier with their products.

10. Outsourcing

Outsourcing specialized CX tasks like customer support, analytics, and technology management to experts is going to be a key to success in 2024. Not only can these experts help make running these solutions more efficient, they’ll also help free up business resources so that the company can focus on what’s most important to them.

That will mean a better and more focused customer journey on every front. Customers will receive the care and attention they need at every step, while businesses will be able to innovate and even experiment more freely. Whether utilizing nearshore or offshore solutions, it can also be a great way to cut down on costs and streamline operations without affecting quality.

The next year holds a lot of exciting opportunities for businesses. Their success won’t be measured by just the product or service being offered, but by the seamless, personalized, and immersive experiences businesses deliver to their customers. By embracing these trends, companies can position themselves at the forefront of customer-centric innovation, ensuring long-term success and customer loyalty in an ever-evolving business landscape.