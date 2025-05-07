Forget the CV: why values are more important than experience

IP Integration is a Business Reporter client

Focusing on who people are, rather than what they’ve done, creates workplace cultures that spur innovation and shape future leaders.

The CV is a staple of the recruitment process – a tool businesses have relied upon for decades to decide who gets a shot at joining the team. However, while it is helpful for documenting the experiences of seasoned professionals, it reveals little about what truly matters: how well a person aligns to the culture and fabric of an organisation.

To truly identify the right talent for an organisation, and the future leaders of industry, we need to look at the qualities, rather than the qualifications, an individual brings, and whether they will contribute something positive to the culture of a company. As such, it’s time to rethink how we search for and invest in the business leaders of the future.

The power of workplace culture and values

Central to this shift is ensuring the right foundations of a strong culture are in place within your organisation. That starts with having a distinct identity, a compelling purpose and a clear set of values that resonate powerfully throughout the business. It is essential that an organisation’s culture offers an environment where everyone feels a sense of psychological safety and continual development where people can express their skills, capabilities and ideas freely; ultimately leading to a culture of high performance and innovation.

Rethinking recruitment

With a clear set of values and a strong culture in place, organisations are better equipped to look for the right attributes in future talent. And while certain skills and proficiencies might have typically been considered a prerequisite for a role, it’s important to realign our thinking and question whether these are truly essential skills or if they can be taught on the job. It’s more important to consider who someone is and to look for candidates who embody an organisation’s values, rather than focus on what they have, or haven’t, done. The right people, with the right attitude and principles can learn. It’s not so easy to realign values if there is a mismatch.

Meeting the needs of a new generation of employee

The next generation of employees is now established in today’s workplaces. Gen Z wants to work for companies that align with their personal values and are drawn to organisations that offer meaning beyond the experience of the job itself. Those early in their careers don’t have lengthy CVs which speak to job roles and work experience, but they know who they are and what they want. Corporate social responsibility, a healthy work-life balance, having a voice, feeling a part of something and having a sense of belonging are of the utmost importance to Gen Z.

Employers need to focus on building a workplace where Gen Z can thrive and grow their careers. In practice this means:

Investing in upskilling. Equipping employees with the necessary skills to excel in their roles and advance in their careers is essential. Whether through learning specialist skills – such as coding, or leadership development, such as effective people management – providing access to a comprehensive training programme is an essential part of career growth. This will enable individuals to learn new skillsets, apply themselves more effectively in their current role and progress more quickly through the ranks.

Equipping employees with the necessary skills to excel in their roles and advance in their careers is essential. Whether through learning specialist skills – such as coding, or leadership development, such as effective people management – providing access to a comprehensive training programme is an essential part of career growth. This will enable individuals to learn new skillsets, apply themselves more effectively in their current role and progress more quickly through the ranks. Supporting with mentorship programmes. A key part of guiding people on their career path involves establishing a solid mentorship programme. A mentor will act as a role model and a source of valuable counsel to employees. By sharing experiences and offering advice, they can also help an employee to further develop within their role and apply themselves further within the business.

A key part of guiding people on their career path involves establishing a solid mentorship programme. A mentor will act as a role model and a source of valuable counsel to employees. By sharing experiences and offering advice, they can also help an employee to further develop within their role and apply themselves further within the business. Recognising future leaders. Some also set-up dedicated forums to support young talent within their organisations. Through regular sessions these forums can fast-track talent, drive innovation and help individuals develop key skills essential in leadership positions.

“A society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in.”

This may be a well-known Greek proverb, but the same principle applies to business today. Our current leaders must invest in cultivating the next generation, ensuring they have the right foundations, the right values and the right culture from which to thrive and drive future success.

By looking beyond the CV and focusing on how well the attributes of an individual align with an organisation’s purpose and values, businesses can benefit from the creation of a culture committed to developing the next generation of the workforce. Implementing robust strategies and equipping emerging talent with the right skills to succeed will enable businesses to develop the visionary leaders of tomorrow.

IPI enables brands to meet their digital transformation goals with creative and innovative contact centre, cloud and connectivity services and solutions. With more than 20 years’ experience, the combination of its consultants and its innovative solutions are proven to drive exceptional customer and employee experiences, as well as better business outcomes and increased revenues. IPI is currently ranked 18th in the list of the top 100 mid-sized companies from Best Companies . It is listed in the E2E Tech 100, the Insurtech100, and received the People Award at the LDC Top 50 .

For further information please visit www.ipintegration.com .