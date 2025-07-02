ResQ is a Business Reporter client

Despite the sector moving rapidly into an AI-powered era, human conversation is still critical in managing customer service and sales. Every interaction counts, and relying on sample-based QA or outdated coaching models is no longer enough.

ResQ is an outsourced call centre business, and iQ is its next-generation AI platform that helps service businesses elevate the performance of their people and their processes. Built by a contact centre, specifically for contact centres, it provides real-time visibility, actionable insight and quality assurance across 100 per cent of customer interactions.

Many contact centre businesses are focused on using AI to automate customer interactions and drive down cost. ResQ’s focus isn’t on replacing people – it’s about supporting them to perform at their very best. IQ listens to every call, flags risk, tracks sentiment and identifies what top-performing agents are doing differently and shares it across the team. This empowers managers to coach with precision, not guesswork, and gives agents timely feedback they can act on straight away.

ResQ’s blue-chip clients are benefitting from increased first-call resolution and conversion rates, reduced cost-to-serve through more efficient operations, fewer compliance breaches, reduced risk exposure and faster onboarding and upskilling of agents with intelligent coaching tools. When teams are supported by the right technology, they’re more confident, more consistent, and more commercially effective.

Unlike many generic AI tools, ResQ iQ is contact-centre specific, system-agnostic and easy to integrate into existing workflows. It delivers the kind of clarity and oversight that helps you scale without losing control – whether your operation is onshore, offshore, in-house or outsourced.

By surfacing data you can trust and turning it into action at the point of need, ResQ iQ helps leaders focus on what really matters: improving outcomes, reducing risk and creating better customer experiences – all without adding headcount or overhead.

In a world where AI is often used to automate conversations, ResQ iQ uses it to improve them. It’s about making sure every customer interaction, no matter who answers the call, meets the standard your brand demands and your customers expect.