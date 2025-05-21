Keeping the engine behind your market data running

CJC is a Business Reporter client

Business Reporter: CJC

Financial data is more than just information; it is the backbone of the global markets. From stock exchanges and investment banks to asset managers and central banks, financial institutions depend on accurate, real-time data to operate, compete and comply. Market data – pricing, trade volumes, company announcements, news and economic indicators – flows through every aspect of the financial system, guiding decisions worth billions.

CJC, a British-headquartered market data technology consultancy, has spent 25 years ensuring that this flow of information remains fast, secure and reliable. Founded in London in 1999 as a three-person consultancy, CJC now operates across three continents, with more than 130 employees supporting some of the world’s largest players in global finance. Alongside its UK headquarters, CJC maintains major offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, New York and, most recently, Tokyo.

CJC is unique in its ability to combine deep technical expertise with a vendor-neutral, client-first approach. The firm designs, builds and supports the infrastructure that enables institutions to receive, process and act on market data without disruption. In a world where microseconds matter, even the smallest outage or delay can carry serious financial and reputational consequences.

CJC offers everything from high-performance infrastructure design to proactive managed services, analytics and automation. Its ITILv4-aligned service model, backed by ISO/IEC 27001 certification, enables round-the-clock support for mission-critical systems. For Tier 1 banks, CJC provides consulting and innovation support. For smaller firms, it delivers complete, end-to-end solutions tailored to their specific needs.

A key part of CJC’s success lies in its commitment to developing talent. Through its Academy programme, experienced professionals mentor and train new specialists, filling an industry-wide skills gap and ensuring a pipeline of future-ready experts.

With a constant eye on transformative technologies such as AI, cloud and blockchain, CJC continues to evolve. But one thing remains constant: a relentless focus on helping clients navigate the ever-growing complexity of financial data.

In a fast-changing world, market data isn’t just a competitive advantage – it’s essential infrastructure. And CJC, proudly headquartered in Britain and powered by a trusted global team, is the partner keeping that engine running.