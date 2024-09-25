Beyond blueprints: how database tech is improving construction

dRofus is a Business Reporter client

As data-driven decision-making becomes more common across industries, the construction sector must find ways to adopt similar processes. The acceleration of communication – the use of cell phones, email, text messages and cloud-based applications – and the ubiquity of data access have accelerated decision-making processes and client expectations of timelines.

At the same time, the construction industry faces the same persistent hurdles: cost overruns, delays and quality issues. Owner-led, database-driven requirements management and the development and maintenance of design standards offer a solution to streamline processes, improve collaboration and ensure projects are completed on time and within budget.

The role of database software in requirements management

Traditionally, requirements management in construction has been complicated and frustrating. Unclear, inconsistent requirements that are difficult to track throughout a project’s lifecycle can result in miscommunication, rework costs, and delays – all persistent industry issues. Database software provides a solution to these problems by centralising requirements in one location. This allows stakeholders to access real-time updates from a single source of truth, promoting collaboration among architects, engineers, contractors and owners. This clarity reduces the risk of misunderstandings and errors that could lead to rework or delays.

At its core, a requirements database serves as a repository for capturing and defining what stakeholders envision for the project. This involves translating their needs and desires into specific, measurable requirements. For instance, a client’s desire for a “comfortable indoor environment” might be translated into precise temperature, humidity and air quality requirements.

The true value of a requirements database lies in its ability to seamlessly integrate with other critical project tools, particularly building information modeling (BIM) software. By establishing this connection, requirements cease to be static entries in a database and become dynamic drivers of the design process.

For instance, a requirement for a specific airflow rate in a particular room can be directly linked to the HVAC system design within the BIM model. This ensures that the system is designed to meet the requirements and enables real-time feedback as the design evolves. Any design changes impacting the airflow rate will be immediately flagged, preventing potential conflicts and costly rework further down the line.

Additionally, databases offer a framework for tracking requirements across the project’s lifecycle. From the initial concept to final delivery, each requirement is carefully documented and connected to relevant design components, construction tasks and quality assessments. This traceability promotes accountability and guarantees that no details are overlooked, reducing the chances of quality issues and project delays.

The construction sector abounds with instances of successful database integrations. Large-scale infrastructure ventures such as airports and hospitals have used database tools to manage complex requirements, leading to enhanced project outcomes and substantial cost savings.

By adopting a database-driven approach to requirements management, the construction industry can move closer to a future where projects are delivered on time, within budget and to the highest quality standards.

Design standards as a catalyst for project success

Establishing design standards drives project success by ensuring uniformity, quality and efficiency in construction. By setting requirements for materials, construction techniques, equipment types, models, manufacturers and performance benchmarks, design standards help streamline both the design and building phases while cutting down on errors, omissions and rework that can contribute to budget overruns and schedule setbacks.

A centralised project requirements database serves as a platform for managing and upholding these design standards. Storing these standards in a requirements management application allows stakeholders easy access for reference throughout the project lifecycle, ensuring consistency while reducing errors that could trigger rework or delays.

Moreover, database solutions can be customised to validate your project against design standards throughout its lifecycle. They can automatically flag deviations or inconsistencies as they occur, preventing errors from cascading through the project and ultimately saving time and money and mitigating the risk of cost overruns and delays. This proactive validation process ensures that what is designed and delivered aligns precisely with the original project requirements, fostering greater client satisfaction and minimising the potential for disputes.

The connection between design standards and requirements management is mutually beneficial. Design standards provide a structured framework for meeting project requirements, while requirements management ensures these standards are consistently upheld. Database software acts as a bridge between these two crucial construction elements, facilitating seamless integration and significantly boosting the likelihood of project success. The result? Projects that finish on schedule, within budget and fully meet the client’s expectations.

The future of construction: embracing data-driven strategies

The future of construction is moving towards digitalisation and a focus on data. Technologies such as building information modelling (BIM) drones and artificial intelligence are already reshaping how construction projects are planned, designed and executed. In this landscape, database-driven requirements management and design standards can play an enormous role in helping construction experts tackle challenges such as cost overruns, delays and quality issues more effectively. As construction projects grow in complexity, the ability to manage and analyse volumes of data will be crucial.

Database software’s robust data management capabilities empower construction professionals to make informed decisions, optimise designs, and identify potential risks earlier in the project lifecycle. This approach ultimately leads to project completion within desired timelines and budgets.

Data science and technology advancements can be expected to impact the construction industry. Machine learning algorithms can analyse project data to identify patterns that can guide projects, thereby identifying opportunities to prevent cost overruns and delays. Predictive analytics can proactively predict project outcomes and address issues to reduce risks and ensure successful project completion. For machine learning and artificial intelligence to be successful, the underlying algorithms require data – platforms that agnostically track and organise data related to project requirements and subsequent outcomes have the opportunity to become a critical data source to help inform these new tools and enhance functionality.

Companies proving the power of database-driven building projects

Real-world examples demonstrate the effectiveness of using databases in building projects. Numerous companies have adopted database-driven requirements management and design standards, experiencing significant benefits such as improved project outcomes, reduced costs and increased client satisfaction.

When faced with the challenge of managing healthcare construction projects, Baptist Health adopted a database solution to centralise and streamline its requirements management process. This initiative not only improved communication and reduced errors but also enhanced project control and enabled the Baptist Health team to deliver top-notch projects. Baptist’s planning and design director said the solution significantly expedited the company’s planning and programming phase.

“dRofus allowed (us) to plan/program projects within minutes rather than days.” – Matt Bode, Director of Planning, Design, and Construction, Baptist Health

Similarly, the Norwegian construction company Ramboll and facility owner Helse Bergen leveraged dRofus, a leading planning and building requirements management software, to manage and enforce design standards across multiple projects. They integrated this data into a digital twin representation of their constructions. This has allowed for real-time monitoring, early issue detection and proactive problem-solving . The results were remarkable: increased consistency, improved quality and greater efficiency , which all helped to lead to cost savings and improved overall client satisfaction.

These success stories resonate with the conclusions drawn from industry research. The Project Management Institute’s (PMI) study of requirements management highlights the link between requirements practices and project success. McKinsey’s report on revolutionising construction through a productivity surge emphasises the role of technologies in enhancing efficiency and fostering innovation. The KPMG 2023 Global Construction Survey further underlines the necessity for data-driven solutions to tackle these industry challenges.

Database-driven requirements management and design standards are a key tool and technology to align an industry struggling with cost overruns, delays and quality concerns with modern, data-driven decision-making practices, and lay the groundwork for broader adoption of advanced AI and ML-based tools and features. By centralising requirements, enhancing collaboration and enforcing design standards, database software empowers construction experts to deliver projects that meet expectations – punctually and within budget constraints.

The future of construction lies in data-driven approaches. Professionals in the construction sector who adopt these technologies will be well equipped to excel in this era by overcoming standing challenges that have plagued the industry for years. It’s time to move past blueprints and embrace the potential of data.

