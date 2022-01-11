Driven by faith: a delivery company built on service and spirituality

BJS is a Business Reporter client

BJS is a family-run delivery business based in the Midlands. Launched during the 2009 recession, the two-man service has yet again shown its ability to thrive and grow in challenging economic climates and this year ranked 22 in the Sunday Times International Track 200.

From its very inception, spiritual guidance was sought for the venture from Baba Jaswant Singh Ji, who the company is named after. Prior to his death in 2020, Baba Jaswant Singh Ji was based in Punjab and the founder of a trust that runs projects for the welfare of humanity, including the provision of health care facilities and higher medical education, while showing “the path of spiritual righteousness”, to “foster human values and welfare with esteemed devotion indeed”.

BJS now employs 800 people, with MD Harinder Singh proving that the company sees itself as having a responsibility to the 800 families reliant on them. Such a compassionate, heart-centred business is unusual, but given it has a turnover of over £45 million, it is clearly a good thing for both people and profit.

In addition to going above and beyond to support communities, BJS also goes above and beyond for its clients – which is why it is the preferred delivery partner for leading retailers including Made, Wayfair and Richer Sounds.

Though the shift to online buying began pre-Covid, the pandemic has undeniably accelerated the move from bricks and mortar to bricks and clicks, with physical retailers now having a reduced impact on consumers who are increasingly directly reached via online and social channels. The challenges of success in this area have put delivery companies centre stage – with a worthy spotlight for BJS, which is proactively evolving its service offerings to meet the emerging needs of retailers, e-tailers and start-ups.

BJS supports its customers’ shipping strategies to meet a range of consumer demands, which can help build repeat business as well as convert first-time customers swayed by ease of delivery – fast is good, but so is flexible. Options such as free returns, for example, can drive dominance and give brands a competitive edge. Eco-commerce is a big deal, too – smaller boxes and reduced packaging with recyclable waste wins consumer praise and lowers shipping costs thanks to smaller volumes. It is this out-of-the-box thinking and added value insight and guidance that has led so many clients to trust BJS with their boxes. BJS believe that good business can benefit people, profits and the planet.

