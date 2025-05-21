Nivoda: the evolution of the worldwide diamond supply chain

Nivoda is a Business Reporter client

Business Reporter: Nivoda

In an industry where trust and efficiency are paramount, sourcing high-quality diamonds and gemstones shouldn’t be difficult. Nivoda is a B2B marketplace transforming how jewellers buy stones. Whether you’re a boutique owner or manage a chain of stores, Nivoda’s platform is designed to streamline your operations, by offering access to a global inventory of diamonds with just a few clicks. Nivoda has become the go-to solution for jewellers around the world, and here is why.

A global inventory at your fingertips

Nivoda connects you to a global network of trusted suppliers, giving you access to an unparalleled selection of diamonds, melee and other gemstones. With Nivoda, you’re not just limited to local options – you can explore an inventory from across the globe without leaving your store.

With real-time updates on stock availability and pricing, Nivoda keeps you ahead of the curve, ensuring you never miss out on sales, as you always have the stone your customers want in stock.

Transparent pricing and invoicing

Nivoda simplifies the process of dealing with multiple suppliers by enabling you to directly access a vast network of vetted suppliers from around the world, offering pricing that is both transparent and the most competitive in the industry. With the ability to order from multiple suppliers in a single transaction, you can cherry-pick the best-priced stones and only pay one single invoice, in your local currency.

Streamlined shipping and logistics

With Nivoda, supply chain management is taken care of. Whether you’re sourcing from across the street or halfway around the world, Nivoda ensures a seamless experience, handling logistics, paperwork and customs for you.

Shopping on Nivoda is as simple as adding your chosen stones to your cart and checking out. From there, your stones are delivered directly to your store, quickly and efficiently, so you can focus on serving your customers, knowing all the administration is handled.

Unmatched customer support

In an industry which values relationships, we believe in the importance of a personalised service. With the support of your Nivoda Co-Pilot every step of the way, from account setup to placing your first order, you will always have someone by your side. Nivoda’s focus is on building lasting relationships with customers, and its support is a key part of that.

Digital tools for your business

Nivoda is not just a marketplace, it’s a comprehensive business tool. The platform is designed to integrate with your current operations seamlessly. Plug Nivoda Feeds into your website to sell online, or deploy Nivoda White Label Showroom, a virtual showroom giving you access to over two million diamonds, right in your physical store, without having to keep an inventory.