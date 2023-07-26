The future of electronics: digital connectivity is imperative for success

Altium is a Business Reporter client.

The transformative power of digital connectivity in electronics design and development drives organisational performance, product innovation and, ultimately, a competitive edge.

Electronics have become an integral and indispensable part of our modern world, reshaping our lives and – arguably – the human experience as we know it. Electronic innovations have created and redefined entire industries, enabled a wide range of smart and connected devices, and are now propelling the growth of electrification and futuristic autonomous technologies. With the overall market projected to reach a staggering $2 trillion by 2030, companies designing electronic products face unprecedented business and product development challenges as they face changing market conditions, evolving customer expectations and aggressive competition.

In this evolving landscape, achieving digital continuity and seamless collaboration throughout the electronics design and development processes has become crucial for success. This capability enables organisations to accelerate time to market, reduce costs, improve product quality and thrive in a highly competitive market.

However, despite making significant investments in digital transformation initiatives, many companies overlook or neglect a major key for their success – the digital connection between ECAD (Electronic Computer-Aided Design) and the rest of the product development organisation and broader business enterprise. This disconnect leads to isolated product design and development processes, hindering efficiency and productivity while also increasing the risk of delays and increased costs.

Recognising the importance of seamless collaboration and digital continuity, companies designing electronics products are swiftly embracing the latest industry developments that enable the digital connection of ECAD with other engineering tools, infrastructure software and product development processes. This integrated approach empowers organisations to unlock new levels of efficiency, productivity and innovation.

How outdated design methods are holding companies back

As companies strive to meet growing demand and tackle unprecedented product development challenges, the need for cross-domain collaboration, design and data management, advanced simulations, and robust design processes has become imperative. These elements are crucial for ensuring product operations, regulatory compliance, and quality while meeting time and cost constraints.

However, despite the critical importance of addressing these needs, many companies still rely on outdated and manual integration methods across engineering domains such as MCAD (Mechanical Computer-Aided Design), software development, and simulation. Many also lack formal processes and data management with PLM (Product Lifecycle Management). As a consequence, engineers, data and processes remain disconnected, unmanaged, and out of sync.

The impact of these time-consuming and error-prone methods and lack of digital integrations are far-reaching, frequently resulting in costly respins and development delays. Companies face additional costs and endure missed opportunities for innovation. In today’s fast-paced market, where competition is fierce and customers’ expectations are high, such setbacks can have a significant hindrance on a company’s ability to stay ahead and thrive.

An integrated solution for digital transformation and innovation

Recognising the challenges presented by today’s landscape, Altium is at the forefront of digitally transforming the electronics industry. Altium offers an integrated approach that revolutionises the way organisations work, allowing them to move beyond outdated methodologies and empowering them to overcome the complex product development challenges and thrive.

By digitally integrating ECAD in the rest of the enterprise, organisations can streamline workflows, ensure data consistently, and eliminate manual tasks throughout the entire electronics design and development process. Through seamless integrations between ECAD and PLM, MCAD, simulation software, and other engineering tools and processes, organisations can achieve unprecedented collaboration and design accuracy.

The digital continuity throughout the entire electronics design and development process also enables engineers and stakeholders to gain real-time access and visibility to synchronised versions of cross-domain design data and information. This empowers teams to stay aligned, improve collaboration, and make well-informed decisions. Additionally, organisations gain substantial benefits from early detection and resolution of potential issues. With stakeholder visibility through the entire design process across, problems can be identified and addressed early. This proactive approach mitigates design delays and minimises unexpected costs.

By embracing full digital continuity throughout the entire electronics design and development process, organisations can achieve significant time savings, cost reduction, and, ultimately, higher overall performance.

Conclusion

In a rapidly evolving market, organisations must transform their design and development processes to achieve optimal performance. By advancing beyond traditional, outdated methods and adopting an integrated solution, companies are able to unlock unprecedented levels of efficiency and competitiveness. Through streamlined processes, enhanced visibility, and optimised resources, companies can accelerate their development cycles, deliver exceptional products to the market and gain a sustainable advantage in today’s fast-paced, demanding business environment.

