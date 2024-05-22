The new landscape of digital learning: 2024 and beyond

Thought Industries is a Business Reporter client.

Trends and Innovations in the Future of Digital Training

Right now, the learning industry is at the intersection of two key trends: rapid technological innovation for training experiences and a market-wide imperative to be more efficient. With the global smart education market projected to reach $341.2 billion by 2030, and an annual growth rate exceeding 17.8 per cent, the future of digital learning holds unprecedented promise for organisations that rely on online learning as a key (or sole) revenue stream.

Customers and learners are seeking a truly seamless integration of learning into their workflows – not to mention tailored, personalised experiences. This is where the power of great digital learning platforms comes in – delivering learning at the time of need, packaged just for them.

In our research and work with customer education leaders, best-in-class training companies and leading member associations, we see a lot of experimentation as well as innovative aspirations for what comes next. The following are three common trends we’re seeing in the market, where we’ve noted intensive work and investment as the industry evolves toward a “new era” of training.

AI-powered, personalised learning experiences

Building real-time personalised learning experiences is made possible through a modular approach to content and experience design. With the help of AI, learners can access something bespoke and preference-based in an instant. From AI chatbots that can answer questions in an instant, to algorithm-powered content recommendations, to virtual coaching and feedback, adding AI to the learning experience is certainly a game-changer. In this new evolved world, no two courses will look the same. AI-driven interactions are a key component of a highly innovative learning experience – giving rich answers to learners’ questions, directing them toward the perfect piece of content, or even providing personal performance feedback and coaching – all delegated away from the training team.

Immersion, redefined

Learning “in time of need” is essential when it comes to keeping your audience engaged. The most innovative companies are already building proactive and predictive learning, delivered at the precise moment it’s needed, in new contexts and environments. But where will this technology take us next? Soon enough, the interconnectivity of learners’ lives will only increase, helping them solve their precise situation, at exactly the right time.

Learners will find themselves seamlessly navigating a network of interconnected resources, personalised to their unique needs and situations. They’ll be learning in a variety of new contexts: in the flow of their work, as they interact with smart devices, via mobile apps, or even VR headsets. As the learning environment becomes broader, great learning experiences will soon live in all of these contexts. This has the potential to ultimately empower individuals to tackle challenges and solve problems with precision and timeliness, enhancing the impact of learning across domains and industries.

The rise of headless learning technology

Headless learning technology is poised to revolutionise the digital learning landscape – a type of learning platform that decouples the front-end experience from the back-end development. In other words, with headless tech, teams can build their own user experience on top of the foundational LMS solution, and then extend it out to different channels and devices.

For any learning team, being able to design and deliver a highly contextual, dynamic and personalised experience without the rigid boundaries of a learning management system (LMS) opens a new world of possibilities. As headless learning gains traction, we can expect to see a shift towards more dynamic and interactive learning experiences tailored to individual needs, as well as learning hubs that are ultra-customised and tailored to the brand. This approach not only enhances engagement but also empowers learners to take control of their own learning paths, ultimately leading to more effective and impactful learning outcomes.

