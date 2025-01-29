Understanding the process of successful digital transformation

Headforwards is a Business Reporter client

It might sound counterintuitive for a technology delivery partner to say that digital transformations are not really about technology. But at Headforwards, our experience is that the success or failure of these complex, wide-scale transformation projects is rarely about how well the technology works.

At the core of a digital transformation are business objectives that need to be met. Whether those objectives relate to efficiency and productivity, enhancements in customer service, your ability to compete or diversification into new markets, or a combination of these, a successful transformation ultimately comes down to how well these core objectives are delivered.

Digital transformations have long been haunted by high failure rates. And the reality for most organisations? They fail because they don’t create the right foundations for change, overemphasising the technology itself as opposed to the objectives and people it’s supposed to serve.

Key challenges in digital transformation

Digital transformations are challenging. They touch almost all parts of your organisation, require the development of new skills and behaviours, and are best when they are used to question and review business processes.

Organisations assume that digital transformation is purely about implementing technology to fix problems. However, at Headforwards we see technology as a tool, not the solution itself. The underlying business processes need to be carefully analysed to determine if they are flawed or outdated before introducing new technology.

Digital transformation can help businesses increase productivity, streamline operations and create opportunities to innovate and expand into new markets. But to achieve these objectives, a transformation must be well understood and treated as an ongoing process rather than a one-off project. Headforwards approaches this challenge by focusing on strategic alignment and clarity in communication.

The Headforwards approach to digital transformation

At Headforwards, we believe that a successful digital transformation is built on four principles:

1. Understanding the client’s business and their challenges

Before implementing any solutions, you should take the time to engage with process owners and understand their daily challenges. This involves observing processes at the ground level to uncover pain points and inefficiencies that need addressing.

2. Creating a roadmap aligned with business goals

After gaining insight into the business’s operations, the next step is to develop a roadmap. This roadmap prioritises starting with small but impactful changes that are aligned with the strategic objectives of the business.

3. Adopting an agile, iterative approach

Working in an agile way helps deliver value early on. By starting small and delivering quick wins, businesses can gain buy-in from senior leaders and create momentum throughout the organisation. This iterative approach allows for continuous improvement and adjustment throughout the transformation journey.

4. Maintaining consistent alignment throughout the process

Digital transformation is not a one-off event but an ongoing process that requires continuous alignment across all teams. A great transformation partner can help ensure that everyone remains on the same page throughout the journey, adapting to changes and challenges as they arise.

Real-world success: digital transformation in a local authority

Transformations can be extensive, and many organisations need additional support to implement them effectively. Headforwards is a team of software engineers and technology experts that help our clients define, build and integrate the right software and solutions for their business. Beyond the traditional outsource software providers, Headforwards help organisations shape the right software solutions and deliver organisational outcomes.

One example of the effectiveness of our approach can be seen through our partnership with one of the largest local authorities in the UK. Undertaking an ambitious digital transformation with Headforwards as the technology delivery partner, this local authority was able to deliver regular efficiencies that mounted up to considerable savings.

For example, the local authority contact centre was receiving thousands of calls a day. Headforwards developers shadowed the agents to “feel their pain”, identifying areas to optimise the processes as well as just digitise them. By streamlining this process and removing unnecessary steps, the team was able to save around 30 seconds per call. Given the high volume of calls handled by the contact centre, this seemingly small improvement led to a significant increase in productivity, and, therefore, budget savings.

Continuous investment in technology

Businesses should treat digital transformation as a continuous investment, not a project with a start and an end point. In a world where technology evolves rapidly, any static solution will quickly become outdated. Instead, businesses should focus on selecting the right tools and technologies that fit their long-term objectives. By doing so, companies can maintain competitiveness without the constant pressure to adopt every new technological trend.

The Headforwards philosophy of digital transformation goes beyond integrating new technologies. It is about empowering businesses by really understanding their needs, aligning all teams towards shared goals and approaching the transformation as an ongoing, iterative process.

With the right partner, organisations should feel empowered to choose the right technologies for a successful transformation that paves path towards their overarching business objectives.