The EV-charging business at the forefront of the industry’s evolution

How do you drive the EV industry forward? By providing convenient and reliable charging solutions.

Business Reporter: Pod Point

Pod Point has been designing and installing smart electric vehicle (EV) charging systems since 2009, when there was merely a few hundred EVs on the road in the UK.

Over the past 15 years, we’ve worked tirelessly to refine and improve our products and services, having the opportunity to shape EV charging infrastructure from the very start and lead the automotive transformation across the country. We always knew that drivers would be comfortable making the switch to electric, provided they had access to a reliable, convenient and easy way to charge their vehicle.

Now, in 2024, we’ve reached 1.2 million EVs on UK roads and Pod Point has installed 250,000 EV chargers; a stark contrast to our humble beginnings while EV adoption was in its infancy.

As a leading EV charging provider today, we continue to use these years of experience and expertise to make charging even easier and more affordable. Just like electric cars have evolved in leaps and bounds since the early days of the industry, so have the ways to charge them, with charging at home more often than not the preferred way to keep an EV topped up.

It’s because of the ability to charge at home, and because it’s so much more convenient and cost-effective, that driving an EV is so much more attractive. For new EV drivers, gone are the days of needing to drive to a petrol station to refuel. It only takes a couple of charges for their new behaviour to become routine and those that charge at home will quickly start to enjoy the benefits of controlling their EV charging from the comfort of their sofa.

It also means they use 95 per cent of time that their car is stationary and not in use, rather than having to worry about their fuel level and making a time-consuming detour on their next journey. This, in turn, means drivers across the country are on the lookout for a reputable and trusted brand that offers a reliable and easy-to-use home charging system that makes the EV transition a totally seamless one.

And that’s exactly what Pod Point is all about: offering an outstanding customer experience, from our expert installation service through to our intelligent and intuitive app and lifetime support for all our customers, including a comprehensive five-year warranty as standard. Our charging system is designed and built to the highest engineering standards, so you can rely on it for years to come.

Plus, with homeowners being more energy-aware than ever before, our award-winning home EV-charging system allows customers to charge overnight when rates are typically cheapest. With our solar-integrated home charger, the Solo 3S, charging can be even cheaper, or sometimes free, letting drivers use excess energy from their solar panels to charge their EV.

These reasons are why over a quarter of a million drivers already trust us to power their EV lifestyle, whether it’s to prep their electric car for a road trip or doing the school run. No matter what, their EV will be ready for when they need it. They’re why we have over 19,000 Trustpilot reviews, with over 15,000 being five-star. And they’re why we’re well on our way to achieving our mission of powering a million homes.

We’re thrilled to receive a Best of British Business Award from The Independent and Business Reporter, which is testament to our commitment of driving forward the EV industry and demonstrating innovation and excellence in everything we do for our customers.